Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at Moorestown Theater Company

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, specifically the beloved 1964 stop-motion animation television special, is my favorite Christmas classic of all time and Moorestown Theater Company’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr., directed by William Reid, their sixth “holiday stage” musical, faithfully captures all that makes the story so perennially enchanting.

The character Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created by Robert L. May in 1939 for Chicago-based retailer Montgomery Ward as the ninth and youngest of Santa’s reindeer. Barred from “reindeer games” and bullied because of his luminous red nose, Rudolph turns his perceived liability into an asset by using his nose “so bright” to guide Santa’s sleigh Christmas night and thereby wins the respect of his peers. Allegedly a thick fog inspired May to give Rudolph a bright red nose that would cut through the mist and he himself felt like Rudolph as a child. The stop-action special’s story, which Rudolph Jr. uses, adds many delicious characters to its expanded storyline such as Hermey, the misfit elf who wants to be a dentist; prospector Yukon Cornelius; the Misfit Toys living on their own island; Rudolph’s love interest, a doe named Clarice; and Bumble, the Abominable Snow Monster.

Bumble backstage. Photo by Mark Morgan.

The delightful tale has plenty of chills (pun intended) and adventure, all narrated by genial Snowman Sam, as Rudolph and Hermey, the misfit elf, strike out on their own. Danger lurks in the form of the Abominable Snowman, whose roars are heard in the distance, and the new friends encounter feisty Yukon Cornelius. An ice floe then takes the trio to the Island of Misfit Toys where they make a bargain with the island’s King Moonracer, a winged lion, to help the unwanted toys find children who will love them. Meanwhile, Clarice and Rudolph’s parents, Donner and Mrs. Donner, set out to find Rudolph, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are concerned that Santa is too skinny with Christmas not too far away. Will Rudolph, Hermey and Cornelius save the day – and Christmas?

Photo by Mark Morgan

Moorestown Theater Company consistently has high standards acrosss the board. A shout out must be given to Thom Sirkot and Carol Ann Murray for vibrant, colorful costumes which enliven the entire stage. The set design by Will Reid, Tech Director Jack Morgan and producer Mark Morgan also creates much festive warmth and beauty with a simple background and décor aided by cozy lighting. Nothing is better also than the wonderful, hummable tunes and lyrics by Johnny Marks with classic tunes like “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “The Most Wonderful Day of the Year.” The large child cast, ranging from ages 6 to 14, handle these tunes beautifully and there’s delightful choreography by Brielle Olivieri.

As for the principals, Sam the Snowman (played by Burt Ives in the special) is a perfect fit for 11-year-old Haley Caruso who keeps the story flowing and the audience engaged at every turn, inviting us to “pull up an ice block.” She also has a lovely, ethereal singing voice. The titular character is beautifully played by 9-year-old Arnav Reddy as Young Rudolph and by 12-year-old Noah Breitenfeld. Breitenfeld, who has been doing theater since age 5, in fact, achieves some real moments and intimacy with lyrics like “We all pretend the rainbow has an end and you'll be there my friend someday” in the song “There’s Always Tomorrow.” It recalls the poignancy Julie Andrews brought to “Feed the Birds” in Mary Poppins.

Cornelius, Rudolph and Hermey on the ice floe. Photo by Mark Morgan.

13-year-old Sophia Diamond, who was sensational in MTC’s The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition as Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch, once again stands out as Boss Elf with bags of personality and a suitably “bossy” voice that projects to the back row. Methinks she has a stage career ahead of her, if she so chooses. She is matched in personality and chutzpah by 11-year-old Lucas Reed who is absolutely perfect and very funny as boisterous prospector Yukon Cornelius. Sander Reid and Lexi Alloway, both 12, are adorable as Santa and Mrs. Claus and 11-year-old Cooper Custodio makes a likeable Hermey, the elf who is more interested in a “bicuspid” than “chuckling warmly” and “wiggling his ears.” And surely, by the end of the production, many will find a soft spot for Bumble, the Abominable Snowman (played by 13-year-old Ryan Eickhoff).

Moorestown Theater Company’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. reinforces why this tale is so beloved with its endearing misfits finding love and respect for the oddities that make them unique. Without ever being heavy-handed or downbeat, the story touches on all the rites of passage and concerns of childhood: parental approval; bullying; fitting in with peers; finding a place in the world; and fear of monsters, to name a few. Its lovely message reminds everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, JR. plays at the First Methodist Church, 446 E. Camden Avenue, Moorestown, NJ 08057 on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3pm; Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 pm; Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 pm; Saturday, December 8, 2023 at 1 pm; Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 pm; and Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2pm.