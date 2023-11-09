Luna Stage to Present Regional Premiere of TRICH Written And Performed By Becca Schneider

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage will present the regional premiere of TRICH, written and performed by United Solo Best Actress Winner Becca Schneider and directed by Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer, for a two-week run from December 1 - December 10. TRICH plays Fridays at 8:00 p.m, Saturdays at 3:00 p.m and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with a special midweek matinee on Thursday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 at lunastage.org/trich, with a limited number of $10 tickets available for each performance.

This smart, funny play chronicles Schneider's journey with trichotillomania, a disorder in the OCD family, which involves the recurrent, irresistible urge to pull out one's own hair. TRICH was the top-selling show at the 2021 United Solo Theatre Festival, a Critic's Choice, and also received the Audience Choice Award.

"I've wanted to write this story - my story - since I was seventeen," said Schneider. "It only took twenty years, a hell of a lot of therapy, two extremely supportive collaborators, and a global pandemic to light the fire under me."

"When I first read TRICH, I was struck by its universality," said Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage artistic director Ari Laura Kreith. "It's about something so specific, and yet it speaks to everyone who has struggled with something they feel ashamed of or don't fully understand. Fundamentally, it's about the experience of being human."

"Becca and I have been collaborating since 2014, and it's always amazing to see the range and depth she brings to each role," says co-director Haltman.

"Becca tells her story in such a funny and generous way," adds co-director Pfeifer. "The show is a beautiful depiction of how nuanced our inner lives can be."

For tickets, visit lunastage.org/trich. For more background on the show, visit trichplay.com.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

Becca Schneider she/her (Playwright/Performer/Creator) is a New York-based actor and producer. With her company Between Two Boroughs, she has produced and performed in TRICH, Cannibal Galaxy: a love story, Summertime, and The Understudy. Other NYC and regional credits include Blessed Unrest, Westport Country Playhouse, Sharon Playhouse, Brontosaurus Haircut Productions, Columbia Stages, and Connecticut Free Shakespeare. Becca is a proud member of Actors' Equity and a Muhlenberg College graduate. @beccaschneids | beccaschneider.com

Jenn Haltman she/her (Director/Creator) is a director, casting director, and producer. With her company Between Two Boroughs, she has produced and directed Cannibal Galaxy: a love story, Summertime, The Understudy, and the award-winning TRICH. Other directing credits include Joe's Pub, Mile Square Theatre, and Axial Theater. Theatrical casting projects include Portland Stage, New York Theatre Workshop, Pig Iron, Soho Rep, and Page 73. She has also cast film and new media projects. Jenn is a proud graduate of Muhlenberg College. jennhaltman.com

CASEY PFEIFER (Director/Creator) is an actor, filmmaker, and writer based in New York City. Her first feature film, "Half-Quaked," co-created with Rochelle Muzquiz, won Best Comedy in the 2019 Oregon Independent Film Festival in addition to being nominated for Best Picture. Casey worked as a professional actor in Film, TV, and Theatre at the top agency in Portland, Oregon - Option Model & Media. Casey also produced a theatre production of Miss Ethnic Non-Specific (featuring Kristina Haddad), now being made into a feature film. She holds a BA in Theatre and Dance from Muhlenberg College with a concentration in Performance. IMDb

ABOUT Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage:

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage is a professional regional theatre dedicated to developing and producing vibrant plays about local and global experiences. Firmly rooted in New Jersey's Valley Arts District - a crossroads of cultures - Luna brings its communities together for artistic events that spark conversations and create understanding and change.

Luna received the JerseyArts People's Choice Award for Favorite Small Theatre in New Jersey and has contributed to the development of over 100 new works for the stage, many of which premiered at Luna and have gone on to be produced in New York, regionally, and internationally.

As producer, innovator, and educator, Luna is dedicated to eliminating barriers to participation and allowing all community members to nurture their own creativity and vision. Luna offers classes for children and adults, as well as opportunities for early-career and established theatre artists to develop and incubate new work.

All programs at Luna are pay-what-you-choose to support equity and access to professional arts experiences in our region.

For more information, visit lunastage.org or email info@lunastage.org.

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage | 555 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ 07052

Facebook | Instagram Luna.stage/">@Luna.stage