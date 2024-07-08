Atlantic City Celebrity Convention Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brantim Entertainment is bringing the big-screen hot list to the Atlantic City boardwalk this summer with the first annual Atlantic City Celebrity Convention at ACX1 Studios. From July 25 to 28, celebrity actors, big-time film directors, and the icons you’ve been eager to meet will gather by the ocean for a one-of-a-kind conference experience.

Taking place inside the East Coast’s hottest new film and music production studio, ACX1, the Atlantic City Celebrity Convention promises an unforgettable four-day experience that puts fans, aspiring actors, and movie buffs up close with their favorite celebrities.

The meet-and-greet convention will be a buzzing oasis for fandoms featuring Q&A sessions, autograph signings, professional photo ops, special screenings, and memorabilia vendors. Enthusiasts will also benefit from expert panels where they can gain industry insights directly from the celebrities and creators they admire or break bread with their favorite TV stars in an intimate dining setting.

Fans are invited to join some film, TV, and sports entertainment favorites, such Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”), Taryn Manning (Hustle and Flow), Special Effects Master, Director and Producer Greg Nicotero ("The Walking Dead"), UFC Hall of Famer, former Light Heavyweight Champion Forrest Griffin, and pro wrestling legend, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart for a weekend that will open doors, forge connections, and inspire creativity. Other celebrities slated to make an appearance include Brendan Fehr (“Bones”), Mark Webber (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop), Frankie Shaw (‘SMILF”), Parry Shen (“General Hospital”), Miguel Nunez Jr (Life), Katelyn Nacon (“The Walking Dead”), Brendan Sexton III (Boys Don’t Cry”), Dana Ashbrook (Waxwork), Matt Lintz (Ms. Marvel), Agnes Bruckner (“Once Upon a Time”), and many others.

"Tim and I want this inaugural convention to be a stellar blueprint for many more genre conventions we'll create in the future with our great partners at ACX1 Studios," said Brandon E. Brooks, co-founder of Brantim Entertainment. "We're offering fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favorite actors from both blockbusters and cult classics, ensuring a diverse and exhilarating experience for all.”

Tickets to the Atlantic City Celebrity Convention are on sale and available with various levels of access. From one-day passes to ultimate VIP experiences, the possibilities are endless. Early purchases are strongly recommended as fan excitement builds, more guests are announced, and anticipation soars.

To purchase tickets, as well as see the entire list of celebrities, visit https://brantim.realms.tv.

