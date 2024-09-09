ArtsRock Names Laura Steinberger as New Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsRock has appointed Laura Steinberger as its new Managing Director, beginning August 2024. Laura succeeds Founding Managing Director, Dara Falco, who has led the organization for fifteen years alongside Executive Artistic Director Elliott Forrest. Laura brings to the position a wealth of experience in executive leadership, strategic planning, finance and development and ArtsRock is delighted to welcome her to the leadership team.

ArtsRock is especially grateful to Dara Falco for her years of commitment and dedication to ArtsRock's mission of bringing the arts to the community in Rockland and beyond. Through Dara's tireless work and dedication as Managing Director, she has made possible fifteen seasons of adventurous and inspiring programming to benefit the community and increased funding to support new initiatives through the years.

“As we say goodbye and thank you to Dara Falco for 15 years of professionalism and friendship, we welcome Laura Steinberger. We are all excited about ArtsRock going into our 16th Season of professional performing arts in our community,” says Elliott Forrest, Executive Artistic Director.

Drawing on experience as a nonprofit executive, a professional investor, and an advisor to small business owners in underserved communities, Laura is dedicated to developing strategies to foster resilient and sustainable organizations. Her previous positions include Chief Operating Officer of The Children's Environmental Literacy Foundation and Senior Vice President, Marketing and Thought Leadership at Neuberger Berman. A long-time Nyack resident, Laura graduated from Columbia University with both an MBA in Finance and a BA (Art History and French). She has been active in the community as a volunteer with Homes for Heroes Rockland and as a former member of the South Nyack Comprehensive Planning Board.

On beginning this new season as ArtsRock's Managing Director, Laura says:

"As a long-time Nyack resident, I recognize the important role that ArtsRock plays in promoting artistic expression and bringing the community together. I'm thrilled by the opportunity to apply my financial and operational skills to support and grow its impact on the cultural fabric of our county."

Founded in 2008, ArtsRock's mission is to produce or sponsor arts, multi-cultural and entertainment programming for the benefit of diverse audiences in and around Rockland County. This fall, ArtsRock begins its 16th season, bringing the Rockland community together for concerts, family shows, celebrity interviews, one-of-a-kind original productions and multi-media events. Programming is largely presented at the Angel Nyack, located at the historic First Reformed Church of Nyack, 18 South Broadway, as well as selected local venues.

ArtsRock begins its 2024-25 Season on Saturday November 9th with a Classical Candlelight Concert featuring Trio Fadolín. Further information and tickets at ArtsRock.org

