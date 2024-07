Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of July. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

July's event highlights include:

Middlesex County Grant Workshops: Workshops for grant writing for the Middlesex County grant cycle will be held July 10, July 25, and August 6. These grants offer funding opportunities to municipalities and local nonprofit organizations in support of arts, history, and folklife programming and facilities in Middlesex County. To register for a workshop and to view the Grant Guidelines, please click here.

A Revolutionary Celebration: Independence Day on the Raritan: On Thursday, July 4, at 11 am at East Jersey Old Town Village join General George Washington, the Marquis de Lafayette, and Baron von Steuben for this annual celebration featuring a reenactment of the fue de joie (fire of joy) that took place on July 4th, 1778. Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy a concert of patriotic themed music performed by the Mark Heter Band. Enjoy children's crafts, food trucks, and more.

Dine Below the Line: On Thursday, July 11, at 6 pm, at Princeton Alliance Church in Plainsboro, join REPLENISH for this year's Dine Below the Line Cooking Competition. Reigning Champion Chef Brian Karluk of Steakhouse 85 will be representing Sharon Baptist Food Pantry in New Brunswick, and will be facing off against Chef Maricel of Maricel's Kitchen, who will be representing “The Pantry” at Princeton Alliance Church. Attendees will get to vote and choose this year's champion

