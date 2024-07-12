Anthony J. Wilkinson Set To Debut MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CASINO ADVENTURE In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning actor and writer Anthony J. Wilkinson is creating a new theatrical experience, “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure,” set for previews in the spring of 2025 and an Opening in the Fall at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. This will be the fifth chapter in the over twenty years world-wide running series since his last conception "My Big Gay Italian Christmas" opened in 2017.

Fresh off strong ticket sales for back-to-back performances of “My Big Gay Italian Funeral” at Hard Rock Atlantic City, Wilkinson has renewed his commitment for more shows in late 2024 and 2025 at Hard Rock's Sound Waves theater.

All New “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure” Set for Spring, 2025

Wilkinson shared the developing story line for “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure,” in which his character, Anthony Pinnunziato, decides to open the first gay and lesbian casino in the United States. Fan favorite characters like Aunt Toniann and Lucia Fuccio continue on their series journey, with the introduction of new fictional characters like high rollers Gloria Elderberry and Pablo Picassataggi, infamous casino host Giorgio Fontaine and the high-strung butler Rudolfo. The show is in development and casting calls are planned for late 2024.

In 2003, Wilkinson's original production of “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” opened off-Broadway at the Actor's Playhouse and later moved to Theatre Four in the spring of 2004. The restaged production debuted in 2009 at the St. George Theatre to rave reviews prompting an explosive revival on Restaurant Row with a full out Equity cast in 2010. The run was expected to last six weeks but wound up extending 14 times in the same location.

Born and raised in New York, Wilkinson began his career as an Intern Writer at ABC Daytime's “One Life To Live,” working his way up to the position of Associate Director for which he earned 11 nominations and three Daytime Emmy Awards and was a two-time recipient of the Directors Guild of America Award. In 2017, Wilkinson was cast in the Soap Opera “Tainted Dreams,” which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Wilkinson is currently employed by Woodbridge Township, where he has served as the Executive and Artistic Director of the Avenel Performing Arts Center for the last seven years.

Tickets are still available for Wilkinson's “My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis,” set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. All shows are subject to change.

Wilkinson also plans to announce December performances of “My Big Gay Italian Christmas,” set to play in the same location this holiday season.

