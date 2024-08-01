News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Annie Minogue Band to Play Pancreatic Cancer Benefit at Trenton Thunder Ballpark

The special benefit concert takes place on Saturday, August 24th.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
Annie Minogue Band to Play Pancreatic Cancer Benefit at Trenton Thunder Ballpark Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Annie Minogue Band is gearing up to perform at Trenton Thunder Ballpark for a special benefit concert on Saturday, August 24th. This event, called "Laugh My Pancre-ass Off" (LMPAO), aims to raise funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer research. Hosted by John Ziegler, the evening will feature top comedians alongside the band's performance, ensuring a night filled with laughter and hope. Doors open at 6 PM, with the show starting at 7 PM.

LATEST NEWS

NJ State Council On The Arts Approves Over $30 Million In Grants, Names New Chair
25th Anniversary Englewood Jazz Festival to Take Place in September
New Jersey State Council On The Arts Approves Over $30 Million In Grants, Names New Chair
Two River Theater Reveals 2024/2025 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars

"LAUGH MY PANCRE-ASS OFF" is a night of comedy and music in partnership with Trenton Thunder, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and the Andy Schram Foundation. Together, we're fighting pancreatic cancer with laughter!

Get your tickets HERE!

Known for their electrifying blend of rock, pop, and blues, the Annie Minogue Band has carved out a unique space in the music industry. The lineup includes Annie Minogue on vocals, Nick Saya on drums, Nunzio Signore on guitar and vocals, Brian Karp on bass, and Rob Clores on keyboards. Their performances are reminiscent of rock's greatest icons, delivering an energy that never fails to excite audiences.

The band has toured extensively, sharing the stage with legendary artists such as Blues Traveler, The Smithereens, David Lee Roth, and the Black Eyed Peas. Their music has garnered acclaim from top music supervisors and program directors, leading to features on platforms like Lifetime Television, Sony Television, MSNBC, MTV, CBS, CW, WB, "Dawson's Creek", "Strong Medicine", and in the independent feature film "Out of the Black."

This benefit concert not only showcases AMB's musical talent but also underscores their commitment to important causes. By bringing together music and comedy, the event promises an unforgettable evening while supporting vital research in the fight against pancreatic cancer.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos