Annie Minogue Band to Play Pancreatic Cancer Benefit at Trenton Thunder Ballpark

The Annie Minogue Band is gearing up to perform at Trenton Thunder Ballpark for a special benefit concert on Saturday, August 24th. This event, called "Laugh My Pancre-ass Off" (LMPAO), aims to raise funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer research. Hosted by John Ziegler, the evening will feature top comedians alongside the band's performance, ensuring a night filled with laughter and hope. Doors open at 6 PM, with the show starting at 7 PM.

"LAUGH MY PANCRE-ASS OFF" is a night of comedy and music in partnership with Trenton Thunder, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and the Andy Schram Foundation. Together, we're fighting pancreatic cancer with laughter!

Get your tickets HERE!

Known for their electrifying blend of rock, pop, and blues, the Annie Minogue Band has carved out a unique space in the music industry. The lineup includes Annie Minogue on vocals, Nick Saya on drums, Nunzio Signore on guitar and vocals, Brian Karp on bass, and Rob Clores on keyboards. Their performances are reminiscent of rock's greatest icons, delivering an energy that never fails to excite audiences.

The band has toured extensively, sharing the stage with legendary artists such as Blues Traveler, The Smithereens, David Lee Roth, and the Black Eyed Peas. Their music has garnered acclaim from top music supervisors and program directors, leading to features on platforms like Lifetime Television, Sony Television, MSNBC, MTV, CBS, CW, WB, "Dawson's Creek", "Strong Medicine", and in the independent feature film "Out of the Black."

This benefit concert not only showcases AMB's musical talent but also underscores their commitment to important causes. By bringing together music and comedy, the event promises an unforgettable evening while supporting vital research in the fight against pancreatic cancer.

