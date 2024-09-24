A VERY SPOOKY SPECIAL Comes to Vivid Stage This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage will present thirty performances of different kinds this season, in locations all over the region. Next up is A Very Spooky Special, a Halloween variety show, on Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 pm.

This variety show will feature songs, dance and sketches that embody the theatricality and magic of Halloween, with a cast of over a dozen performers. Dancers will perform the classic “Thriller” choreography and the original “Day-O” scene from Beetlejuice, and audience members will be invited to do the “Time Warp.” On the musical side are “Feed Me” from Little Shop of Horrors, Olivia Rodrigo's “Vampire,” “The Headless Horseman,” and many more. Rounding out the show are an aerial yoga performance and scenes that spoof trick-or-treating enthusiasm and the three witches from Macbeth.

The cast includes Ciara Chanel, Wendy Connolly, Sarah Cuneo, Sean Diveny, Laura Ekstrand, Angela Della Ventura, André DeSandies, Katelyn Loss, Gail Lou, Brandon Luckenbaugh, Beth Painter and Melody Stubbs, with pianist Eddie Guttman. Costumes are welcome and encouraged in the audience.

A Very Spooky Special will appear at the Oakes Center on Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $23 for seniors and $18 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, go to the website. Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible; assisted listening devices and large print materials are available upon request. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.

