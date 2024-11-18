A HOLIDAY HOMECOMING to be Presented at Harbor Stage Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harbor Stage Theatre Company will present their upcoming production of "A Holiday Homecoming." The show will run from December 6 to December 8, 2024, at Lacey Township High School in Lanoka Harbor, NJ 08734.

Event Dates and Times:

December 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM, December 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM, and December 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harborstagetheatre

A Talented Cast and Creative Team

Book by Steven Hensle

Additional Material by Michael A. Mazzonna

Music by Brian Strohmetz

Lyrics by Jessica Strongwater

Directed and Choreographed by Victoria E. Buczynski and Michael A. Mazzonna

Additional Choreography by Aly Schradin

"A Holiday Homecoming" features an outstanding ensemble cast, including local favorites and new faces. The production showcases the incredible talents of:

Michael A. Mazzonna as Bob Davidson

Ryane DeFalco as Doris Davidson

Benny De Sarno as Freddy Davidson

Savannah Ascough as Sarah Davidson

Madeline Kasper as Amy Davidson

Thomas Ascough as Andrew Davidson

Julianna Masco as Adult Sarah

About the Show

"A Holiday Homecoming," written by Steven Hensle, is an enchanting adaptation of the beloved poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. This captivating musical tells the story of the three Davidson children who live with their grandparents while their father serves overseas. With Christmas just around the corner, the children eagerly anticipate their father's return. However, their world is turned upside down when they learn his tour has been unexpectedly extended.

In the heartfelt first act, Bob and Doris Davidson break the news that Andrew won't make it home for Christmas, encouraging the children to find hope and faith in the spirit of the season. The second act brings to life a magical retelling of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, as the family's love and wishes transcend oceans, rekindling their belief in the impossible.

With a moving score by Brian Strohmetz and touching lyrics by Jessica Strongwater, "A Holiday Homecoming" is a story of resilience, hope, and the power of family. Under the direction of Victoria E. Buczynski and Michael A. Mazzonna, this captivating new musical reminds us that love can overcome any distance and that, even in our darkest times, the magic of Christmas can guide us home. "A Holiday Homecoming" is a joyful and heartwarming journey, perfect for families and friends seeking to celebrate the true magic of the season.

Ticket Information

Tickets for "A Holiday Homecoming" are on sale now and can be purchased through the Harbor Stage Theatre Company's website. Special rates are available for children and seniors.

Advance purchase - VIP: $25.00, General : $20.00, Senior /Kids 10 and under: $15.00

Walk-up Purchases: VIP at Door: $30.00, General at Door: $25.00, Senior /Kids 10 and Under at Door: $20.00

About the Author: Steven Hensle

Steven (1992-2017), often said, "Writing is a passion of mine." He worked on fine tuning his craft of writing whenever he could. He had aspirations that "A Holiday Homecoming," would become an annual Lacey Township tradition. Throughout his academic career, Steven was part of the Lacey Township drama club, where his friendships with Victoria and Michael began and flourished! Steven was diagnosed with a brain tumor and unfortunately lost his battle in 2017, but he continues to live in the hearts of his family and friends. With the blessing of his mother, Lisa Hensle, Harbor Stage honors him with this production.

Comments