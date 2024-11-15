A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to McCarter Theatre Center This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to be transported to 19th-century London for McCarter Theatre Center’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol. Led by veteran stage and screen actor Joel McKinnon Miller as Ebenezer Scrooge, the show runs from December 10-29, 2024, in the Matthews Theatre.

Adapted and directed by Lauren Keating, this heartwarming production brings a fresh perspective to Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption and generosity, a favorite among

audiences for generations. Complete with colorful Victorian costumes, lively dancing, and stunning set design, A Christmas Carol promises a festive spectacle that will usher audiences into the spirit of the season.

“I’m thrilled to bring this beloved story to life once again with a talented cast and creative team,” says Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. “A Christmas Carol lifts our spirits every year, and also invites us to reflect on generosity, kindness and the gift of showing up for others. It’s an honor to share this story with our community and celebrate the holiday season together.”

With choreography by Emily Maltby and musical direction by Cris Frisco, the production features inventive visual and auditory surprises designed to fully immerse audiences

in the festive spirit and themes of hope and renewal. The lobby experience will include a Tree of Giving, community choirs on select dates, holiday-themed drinks, festive photo opportunities, and more—enhancing this beloved holiday event and making it ideal

for creating cherished memories with family and friends.

Executive Director Martin Miller adds, “Last year, a patron stopped me in the aisle, with tears in her eyes, to say she’d been coming for 20 years, and this was her

favorite experience yet. What a privilege, then, to welcome Joel McKinnon Miller back for a second year leading this spectacular production, a treasured family tradition that is—like Scrooge on Christmas morning—overflowing with holiday spirit.”

In addition to Joel McKinnon Miller, who is best known for his role as Detective Norm Scully on the NBC hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and as Don Embry on HBO’s Big Love, the production features a talented ensemble, including Alex Brightwell, Kelsey Burns, Legna Cedillo, JP Coletta, Gina Daniels, Kenneth De Abrew, Grayson DeJesus, Vivia Font, Andrea Goss, Maria Habeeb, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Zander Kirby, Cameron Knight, Polly Lee, Zoe Maroko, and Jeff Trainor.

The Youth Ensemble, a group of nine actors from the local community, includes Ezra Cayton-Hodges, Addison Hall, Mikayla Irene, Zayda Knowles, Ethan Lee, Rafaella Mousa,

Alesiandra Nikezi, Caryna Desai Shah, and Skarlett Rose Willis.

The Production Team includes Scenic Designer Daniel Ostling; Costume Designer Linda Cho; Lighting Designer Paul Kilsdonk; Sound Designer and Composer Palmer Hefferan;

Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer Carissa Thorlakson; Music Director, Cris Frisco; Vocal and Dialect Coach Nathan C. Crocker; Casting Director Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Dramaturg Julie Felise Dubiner; Assistant Director Jaimee Harmon-Taboni; Production Stage Manager

Alison Cote; and Assistant Stage Manager Carolyn Reich.

McCarter Theatre’s A Christmas Carol promises an unforgettable experience for families, friends, and all who hold the season dear.

