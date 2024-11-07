American Repertory Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Returns This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A holiday tradition for sixty years, American Repertory Ballet’s THE NUTCRACKER is one of the longest running productions in the nation and a treat for all ages, holding a special place in the hearts of both new and longtime patrons. Performances will take place from Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 22, 2024 in Princeton, Red Bank, Trenton, and New Brunswick.

With thrilling choreography set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, American Repertory Ballet’s dynamic professional artists take the stage with students from Princeton Ballet School (PBS), the official school of American Repertory Ballet (ARB) to tell the story of Clara, a young girl who receives a magical Christmas gift and embarks on an enchanted journey. Clara and her Nutcracker Prince battle larger-than-life mice alongside toy soldiers, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets. Greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, Clara enjoys a suite of brilliant and joyful dances before opening her eyes to the familiar sights of her home, wondering if it was all a dream.

“The Nutcracker season at American Repertory Ballet and Princeton Ballet School is one of the most magical times of year!” says Samantha Dunster, ARB’s Director of Artistic Operations. “Company dancers explore new interpretations of roles within this timeless ballet and PBS students have the opportunity to perform in major venues alongside professional artists. I often wonder how many children watching the performances will be inspired by the magic and want to join the wonderful journey that this artform provides.”

Indeed, audiences of all ages are sure to be amazed by the technical bravura and artistry of dancers in elegant sequined costumes, with Candy Canes literally jumping through hoops! ARB’s talented Production Team, including Rylee Berger (Production Manager), Janessa Cornell Urwin (Resident Costume Designer & Wardrobe Supervisor), Devon Nicole Austin (Associate Wardrobe Supervisor), and Cheryl Mintz (Production Stage Manager), have been tirelessly working since the beginning of September to put all elements of the large scale, month-long production into place. For example, it takes over 100 hours to make one singular tutu, including hand-finishing, gluing, and sewing on around 200 Swarovski crystals.

“Every costume in this production has been carefully thought out, from the grand vision of the designs to the tiny details of the fabrics and trims in each costume piece,” says Urwin. “Every button, crystal, and sequin has been intentionally placed to provide the maximum artistic impact for both the audience and the performer. While the audience may not see many of these tiny details, the dancers wearing the costumes certainly do, and it’s so important for them to feel the character they are portraying in order for the audience to be swept away in the magic of the story.”





