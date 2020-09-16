The Music Hall's Innovation + Leadership Series Presents Kimberly A. Hamlin With Her New Biography FREE THINKER

The event will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 7pm.

On Thursday, October 15, award-winning historian and author Kimberly A. Hamlin comes to The Music Hall as part of the Innovation + Leadership series. The acclaimed author and historian will discuss her anticipated new biography, Free Thinker, the remarkable true story of a "fallen woman" who reinvented herself and became one of the best-known female writers and reformers of the 19th century, in celebration of the suffrage centennial.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and interview with Brittany Wason, Literary Coordinator at The Music Hall, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall at 28 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The theater is following state and local guidelines including requiring masks, social distancing, and contactless concessions, in addition to installing an updated HVAC system. More information on The Music Hall's safety protocols at www.themusichall.org/reopening.

When/Where: Thursday, October 15 - 7pm

The Historic Theater

28 Chestnut Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Kimberly A. Hamlin teaches history and American studies at Miami University of Ohio and contributes to the Made by History series in the Washington Post. In 2017 She received the National Endowment for the Humanities Public Scholar Award, as well as the Carrie Chapman Catt Prize for Research on Women and Politics for "Woman Citizen: Helen Hamilton Gardener and Women's Suffrage in America." Hamlin is the author of From Eve to Evolution: Darwin, Science and Women's Rights in Gilded Age America. She currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tickets: The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Kimberly Hamlin with Free Thinker on Thursday, October 15, at 7pm is $46. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a signed copy of FREE THINKER ($28.95, hardcover), a bar beverage, author discussion, and audience Q+A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone with the B2W Box Office at 603.436.2400.

