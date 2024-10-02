ROOMFUL OF BLUES to Return to Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the last 50 Years Roomful of Blues has become legendary in the Blues World. The world-renowned, horn-fueled blues band returns to The Park Theatre on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30pm.

Roomful of Blues has always been one of the tightest, most joyful blues ensembles in the world. The eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon has never sounded fresher or stronger. Singer DD Bastos brings her sweet and soulful vocals and adds a bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots. Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor. Along with bassist John Turner, trumpeter Chris Pratt, drummer Mike Coffey, keyboardist Jeff Ceasrine, baritone and tenor saxophonist Craig Thomas, and tenor and alto saxophonist Rich Lataille, it’s no wonder DownBeat Magazine said Roomful of Blues “are in a class by themselves.”

With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues, and R&B, it’s easy to see why the great Count Basie called Roomful “the hottest blues band I’ve ever heard.” Since 1967, the group’s deeply rooted blend of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, jump, blues

and soul has earned it five Grammy Award nominations and accolades including seven Blues Music Awards. With a non-stop performance schedule for over 55 years, Roomful of Blues has earned critical, popular, and radio success and has a legion of fans around the globe. including the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll for “Best Blues Band”.

Tickets for ROOMFUL OF BLUES are $35 in advance, $40 day of show. All seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments