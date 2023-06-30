NUNENSE II: THE SECOND COMING to be Presented at The Majestic Studio Theatre in August

Nunsense II: The Second Coming will be presented at The Majestic Studio Theatre on August 11 - 13!

About the show:

By Dan Goggin / The Little Sisters of Hoboken, those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Presenting a high-spirited and zany “Thank You Program” for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen’s stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society’s upcoming production of The Mikado. Musical numbers include “Winning Is Just the Beginning,” “There’s Only One Way To End Your Prayers,” “What Would Elvis Do?,” “The Padre Polka,” and “A Hat and Cane Song.”

Majestic’s production is directed by Carole Neveux of Concord, Musical Direction by A. Robert Dionne of Manchester and Choreographed by Bruce Williams of New Boston. Starring: Harley Cassady of Derry, Betty Fortin of Candia, Karen McGraw of Hooksett, Becky Rush of Pembroke and Jackie Ward of Milford.

Join them for “Nunsense 2” on Friday August 11 at 7pm, Saturday August 12 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday August 13 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at Click Here or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

