NUNENSE II: THE SECOND COMING to be Presented at The Majestic Studio Theatre in August

Those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Magician Peter Boie to Perform at The Park Theatre Next Week Photo 1 Magician Peter Boie to Perform at The Park Theatre Next Week
Review: BNS Productions Present AKWAABA Photo 2 Review: BNS Productions Present AKWAABA
Fill The Hall Food Drive To Feed 500 Seacoast Children This Summer Due To Food Insecurity Photo 3 Fill The Hall Food Drive To Feed 500 Seacoast Children This Summer Due To Food Insecurity
STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre Photo 4 STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre

NUNENSE II: THE SECOND COMING to be Presented at The Majestic Studio Theatre in August

Nunsense II: The Second Coming will be presented at The Majestic Studio Theatre on August 11 - 13!

 

About the show:

By Dan Goggin / The Little Sisters of Hoboken, those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Presenting a high-spirited and zany “Thank You Program” for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen’s stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society’s upcoming production of The Mikado. Musical numbers include “Winning Is Just the Beginning,” “There’s Only One Way To End Your Prayers,” “What Would Elvis Do?,” “The Padre Polka,” and “A Hat and Cane Song.”

 

Majestic’s production is directed by Carole Neveux of Concord, Musical Direction by A. Robert Dionne of Manchester and Choreographed by Bruce Williams of New Boston. Starring: Harley Cassady of Derry, Betty Fortin of Candia, Karen McGraw of Hooksett, Becky Rush of Pembroke and Jackie Ward of Milford.

 

Join them for “Nunsense 2” on Friday August 11 at 7pm, Saturday August 12 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday August 13 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at Click Here or at the door prior to the performance.  The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. 


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at The New London Barn Playhouse Photo
GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at The New London Barn Playhouse

Hilarious and romantic, the timeless classic Guys and Dolls is back at the New London Barn Playhouse, after appearing in 2011, running through July 9th at 7:30pm.

2
STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre Photo
STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will present the Olivier Award-winning play, Stones in His Pockets by Marie Jones, to kick off its 58th Rep Season in the North Country. The production will play in alternating repertory, starting Wednesday, June 28, through July 22, 2023.

3
Oscar-Winning Writer Ernest Thompson Joins Screening Of ON GOLDEN POND At The Park Theatre Photo
Oscar-Winning Writer Ernest Thompson Joins Screening Of ON GOLDEN POND At The Park Theatre

Oscar-winning writer Ernest Thompson will be at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, for a special screening of his classic film, On Golden Pond, on Sunday, July 9, at 4 pm. After the screening, Mr. Thompson will discuss the film and talk about his new novel, The Book of Maps.

4
Review: BNS Productions Present AKWAABA Photo
Review: BNS Productions Present AKWAABA

The heartbeat of Akwaaba was the African drummers who kept us in timing with the rhythm of the storytelling. Drumming has always played an important part in the African/African-American cultural because it was a very significant form of communication. Drumming also represented protected royalty.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The College Game Plus Two
Hatbox Theatre (6/23-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You