Live Under The Arch Presents Bestselling Mystery Author Paul Doiron With His New Novel DEAD BY DAWN

On Thursday, July 1 at 6pm, Edgar Award nominee and bestselling mystery author Paul Doiron comes to The Music Hall as part of the Live Under the Arch outdoor series.

Doiron will discuss his new series crime novel, DEAD BY DAWN, where Maine game warden Mike Bowditch finds himself in a life-or-death chase where he must dissect the hours leading up to the ambush and solve two riddles: which one of these people desperately want him dead, and what has he done to incur their wrath?

The 6pm event includes a reserved table and signed books; an author discussion, moderated by Tina Sawtelle, Executive Director of The Music Hall; followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held in front of The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Paul Doiron is the bestselling author of the Mike Bowditch series of crime novels, including The Poacher's Son, which won the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award for Best First Novel, among others. Doiron was the Editor Emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as Editor in Chief from 2005 to 2013, before stepping down to write full time. His novels have been translated into 11 languages and The Bangor Daily News named Paul one of its 12 Mainers to Watch in 2012. He is a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing and lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife, Kristen Lindquist.

Tickets: The ticket package for Live Under the Arch: Paul Doiron with Dead by Dawn on Thursday, July 1, at 6pm is $60 for a small table (with 2 books), $120 for a medium table (with 4 books), $180 for a large table (with 6 books). In case of rain, this performance will be held in the Historic Theater with socially-distanced seating. In addition to a reserved table, the package includes signed copies of DEAD BY DAWN ($27.99, hardcover), author discussion, and Q+A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone at 603.436.2400.