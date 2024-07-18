Klea Blackhurst, Maureen Brennan & More to Star in INTO THE WOODS at Opera North

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera North has revealed the cast and creative team for Opera North's production of Sondheim's' "Into the Woods." Opera North presents Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's "Into the Woods" for four performances, August 1, 2, 3 and 4 at the company's summer home at historic Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, NH.

The Summerfest 2024 production features this year's Opera North Resident Artists but stars as The Witch, Klea Blackhurst (Goodspeed: "Hello Dolly," "A Complicated Woman;" Off-Broadway: "Everything the Traffic will Allow;" concerts: Boston Pops, Carnegie Hall, Birdland) and as Jack's Mother and Cinderella's Mother, Maureen Brennan, (Broadway: "Candide," "Stardust," and "Pirates of Penzance." The production is directed by Broadway's Evan Pappas (Artistic Director Argyle Theatre: B'way" Parade", "My Favorite Year;" London West End: "Follies," "Merrily We Roll Along").

Musical direction of the Opera North Orchestra by Artistic Director Louis Burkot; Set Design by Nate Bertone. Lighting Design by John Bartenstein and Costumes by Rebecca Ming. Sound Design by James McCartney.

Opera North is celebrating its 42nd year as a leading international opera and music festival and is the only professional arts organization in the country to partner with the National Park Service to create a national park for the arts at Blow-Me-Down Farm in the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Park.

Other cast members include: Noah Rogers (Baker), Ilanna Starr (Bakers Wife), Erica Fletcher (Little Red Ridinghood), Nathan Savant (the Wolf), Sergio Manzo (Cinderella's Prince), Abby Brodnick (Rapunzel) Joanna Kim (Cinderella), Simon Brea (Jack), Siyi Yan (Florinda), Carlyle Quinn (Lucinda), Alexandra Burkot (Cinderella's Stepmother) and Seth-Emmanuel Clarke (Narrator/ Mysterious Man).

Performances take place Thursday, August 1 at 7 pm; Friday, August 2 at 7 pm; Family Day Saturday August 3 at 5 pm and Sunday, August 4 at 5 pm. Tickets are $30 to $67.50. For tickets and more information: Operanorth.org

