IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? to Make New England Premiere at The Players' Ring This Month

Jan. 10, 2023  

How exactly is a person supposed to live with integrity in such trying times? More importantly, is Edward Snowden single? Director Tyler Christie and his expert cast of New York actors tackle these questions and more in their production of Kate Cortesi's hilarious and thought provoking play, Is Edward Snowden Single? at The Players' Ring Theatre from January 13-29th.

Best friends Mimi and April are actresses. And hot. And talented, and smart, and brave. And in crisis. An absolute mess of a millennial, Mimi becomes taken with the idea that Edward Snowden is madly in love with her. As Mimi and April make their way through a party-fueled romp filled with drunken escapades, romantic fantasy, teddy bear puppets, and a sexy Edward Snowden come to life out of a TV, audiences will be drawn in with laughter and left asking questions about their own morals and integrity.

With a small cast portraying over 15 unique characters, director Tyler Christie knew he wanted to bring in top notch performers Kari Buckley and Maria Jung to take on the herculean task. "Kari and Maria are two brilliant New York actors who are bringing their professionalism and talent to the seacoast," said Christie. "Their performances are wacky, grounded and nuanced all at once. The play is a tour-de-force for these two amazing women."

Is Edward Snowden Single? features performances from Kari Buckley as Mimi, Maria Jung as April, and Seacoast favorite Tim Hackney as Edward Snowden. The production team includes Tyler Christie (Director), Brett Reis (Lighting Design), Katie Juster Reis (Stage Manager), and Nick Tavares (ASM). Support for Is Edward Snowden Single? is provided by Bardo Theatre Co., a local Portsmouth theater company led by Tim Hackney.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors. Is Edward Snowden Single? is also available as a part of The Players' Ring subscription packages. Tickets can be purchased at www.playersring.org.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' RING:

The Players Ring provides the Seacoast with an intimate and distinctive performance experience by cultivating artistic creativity and freedom and by engaging audiences with unique and exciting theatrical opportunities.


