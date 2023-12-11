Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Heather Pierson Trio to Perform A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Soundtrack At Park Theatre

Don't miss this acclaimed jazz trio's rendition of the iconic Vince Guaraldi music.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

It has been a classic piece of television holiday programming since it was first broadcast on the CBS network in 1965. Charles M. Schulz's A Charlie Brown Christmas has achieved a very special place in the hearts of generations of families.

Vince Guaraldi composed and performed the highly innovative jazz soundtrack for the animated Peanuts character's Christmas program.  The music stands on its own as part of the holiday playlist of favorite songs. However, it helped turn the animated film into a piece of television history. Now you can hear the soundtrack live and in person thanks to an acclaimed jazz trio.

The Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack returns to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey this Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 pm. The celebrated Maine-based trio has been performing the famous score throughout New England for over eleven years.

Tickets for Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack are $25 and $10 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office before the concert.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.
RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, CRUCIBLE, Arts In Motion & Mo Photo
BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, CRUCIBLE, Arts In Motion & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Cirque du Soleils OVO Comes to Manchester in 2024 Photo
Cirque du Soleil's OVO Comes to Manchester in 2024

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Manchester its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

3
Symphony New Hampshire Returns to the Park Theatre with HOLIDAY BRASS QUINTET This Thursda Photo
Symphony New Hampshire Returns to the Park Theatre with HOLIDAY BRASS QUINTET This Thursday

Symphony New Hampshire returns to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey with their legendary Holiday Brass Quintet program on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 pm.

4
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Colonial Theatre This Month Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Colonial Theatre This Month

Ebeneezer Scrooge returns to the Colonial Theatre stage for four performances only from December 15-17 in Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative's annual holiday production.

