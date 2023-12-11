Heather Pierson Trio to Perform A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Soundtrack At Park Theatre

It has been a classic piece of television holiday programming since it was first broadcast on the CBS network in 1965. Charles M. Schulz's A Charlie Brown Christmas has achieved a very special place in the hearts of generations of families.

Vince Guaraldi composed and performed the highly innovative jazz soundtrack for the animated Peanuts character's Christmas program. The music stands on its own as part of the holiday playlist of favorite songs. However, it helped turn the animated film into a piece of television history. Now you can hear the soundtrack live and in person thanks to an acclaimed jazz trio.

The Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack returns to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey this Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 pm. The celebrated Maine-based trio has been performing the famous score throughout New England for over eleven years.

Tickets for Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack are $25 and $10 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office before the concert.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.

