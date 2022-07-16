Gutenberg! The Musical! Is Returning to the Hatbox in 2022 For One Weekend Only

Gutenberg! The Musical! is coming back to the Hatbox in 2022 for one weekend only: Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 24 at 2:00 pm! Tickets are $22 ($19 for students, seniors and Hatbox members; $16 for senior members), available online at hatboxnh.com.

It is very late at night. (The clock on the wall says, like, 2 AM probably.) German wine-maker Johann Gutenberg is brooding about the problem of illiteracy when - in an inspired stroke of genius - he converts his humble wine-press into the world's first printing press! Little does Gutenberg know that he has just made an implacable enemy: the evil Monk, who does not want the masses learning how to read. And what about Gutenberg's beautiful but dumb assistant wine-stomper, Helvetica? Will she help or hinder his dream of universal literacy?

OK, so history might not have happened quite this way. But it could have! And so it does, in Gutenberg! The Musical! Join would-be playwrights Doug Simon (David Peck) and Bud Davenport (Doug Schwarz).

Gutenberg! The Musical!, by Anthony King and Scott Brown, was developed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City, where it ran for over a year. The full two-act version premiered in London in 2006. A subsequent Off-Broadway production was followed by a six-month run at the Actor's Playhouse, which was nominated for Best Musical by the Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as Best Book and Best Director of a Musical by the Drama Desk Awards. Regional and worldwide productions are ongoing.

And yes, it really is a show about Johann Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press. But it's also about Bud and Doug, two wannabe playwrights who've written a show about Gutenberg -- a show they're convinced is the best musical ever written, ever! Now they're doing a showcase for some really big Broadway producers. But can two guys with no set, no costumes and just a few props possibly stage an entire Broadway show? They can sure have fun trying -- and so can you

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and

artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.