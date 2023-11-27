Cookbook Event with Top Chef Karen Akunowicz to Take Place at The Music Hall Lounge in December

Don't miss this culinary experience on December 12 at The Music Hall Lounge.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

On Tuesday, December 12 at 7pm, James Beard Award-winning chef Karen Akunowicz visits The Music Hall Lounge with her new cookbook, CRAVE: Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds. Ask anyone what foods they crave, and most people can reel off a list without hesitation. In CRAVE, Chef Karen Akunowicz presents 100 recipes that capture what you crave—just in time for holiday cooking and gift-giving!

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Tina Sawtelle, The Music Hall's Executive Director and evening's moderator, followed by an audience Q&A and post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire. 

When/Where: Tuesday, December 12 — 7pm 

The Music Hall Lounge

 131 Congress Street

  Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author:

Karen Akunowicz is the chef/owner of Boston's Fox & the Knife and Bar Volpe. A James Beard Foundation Award winner, she regularly appears on Food Network and contributes to Bon Appetit and Food & Wine. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

About the Moderator:

Tina Sawtelle was appointed to be the Executive Director of The Music Hall in 2020 and, prior to that, served as the CFO for five years. In her current role, she has found an opportunity to tap into her passion for music and the arts while continuously refining her financial and leadership skills. 

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Karen Akunowicz with CRAVE on Tuesday, December 12, at 7pm is $50. Ticket Package includes a signed book (CRAVE, $35, hardcover), reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street. 

About Literary in the Lounge

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, NH. 

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to advancing the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets yearly to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.




