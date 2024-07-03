Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Matt Nakoa To Return to Park Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand, upstate New York prodigy Matt Nakoa will return to Jaffrey’s Park Theatre stage on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm touting a newly released CD "Antique Pieces.” Matt Nakoa is an internationally known singer/songwriter/instrumentalist, appearing at The White House and touring regularly with folk icon Tom Rush. Tom is quoted as saying, “Matt makes me sound much better than I really am. The crowd loves him,” -Tom Rush

The Boston Globe says of Nakoa, “Between his piano chops and heartfelt originals on guitar, he drops jaws.”

Matt grew up on a farm in central New York state and trained for voice at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Matt moved to New York City, started playing at bars and became the star of Manhattan’s famous Brandy’s Piano, with fans lining up around the block every Saturday night. Matt’s first album Light in The Dark came out in 2012. He has continued to release new albums and develop a worldwide following. Matt has won many music awards including the prestigious New Folk Competition at the Kerrville Folk Festival.

Tickets for the Matt Nakoa concert are $25 to $35 (with a $40 VIP option) and can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. Theatre doors open at 6:30pm

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester, MA. The facility is fully accessible.

