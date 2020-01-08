Author Jennifer McMahon is Coming to The Music Hall as Part of the Writers in the Loft Series

Bestselling author Jennifer McMahon comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers in the Loft series on Thursday, February 13. She will discuss her haunting new novel, THE INVITED, a chilling ghost story about a husband and wife who reside in a haunted house deep within the woods of Vermont. There's a twist, though-the couple doesn't simply move into this haunted house-they are the ones who build it.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and an onstage interview with Brittany Wason, Literary Coordinator and Content Manager at The Music Hall, followed by a Q&A and post-event book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"Jennifer McMahon has mastered the art of literary horror in a way that few others have," says Brittany Wason, Literary Coordinator and Content Manager at The Music Hall. "THE INVITED is an absolutely chilling tale and I'm looking forward to exploring the inspiration and process behind the writing of this unique and haunting ghost story."

ABOUT THE BOOK

Jennifer McMahon's work of literary horror is a ghost story with a twist. In a quest for a simpler life, husband and wife Helen and Nate have abandoned the comforts of suburbia to take up residence on forty-four acres of rural land where they will begin the ultimate, aspirational do-it-yourself project: building the house of their dreams. When they discover that this beautiful property has a dark and violent past, Helen, a former history teacher, becomes consumed by the local legend of Hattie Breckenridge, a woman who lived and died there a century ago.

With her passion for artifacts, Helen finds special materials to incorporate into the house-a beam from an old schoolroom, bricks from a mill, a mantel from a farmhouse-objects that draw her deeper into the story of Hattie and her descendants, three generations of Breckenridge women, each of whom died suspiciously.

As the building project progresses, the house will become a place of menace and unfinished business: a new home, now haunted, that beckons its owners and their neighbors toward unimaginable danger.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jennifer McMahon is the author of nine novels, including the New York Times bestsellers, Promise Not to Tell and The Winter People. She began writing at the young age of eight years old and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Goddard College and a Masters in Fine Arts degree in writing from Vermont College. Having worked in a variety of jobs, from house painter to mental illness counselor, she returned to her true passion of writing full time in 2000. She currently resides in Montpelier, Vermont.

TICKETS

Tickets for Writers in the Loft: Jennifer McMahon with THE INVITED on Thursday, February 13, at 7pm is $30.00. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of THE INVITED, ($15.95 paperback), a bar beverage, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Writers in the Loft features bestselling authors in a smaller, more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories. The evening package includes a reserved seat and bar beverage, Q+A, a copy of the book, and a meet-and-greet book signing with the featured writer.





