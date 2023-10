UTOVEN - De Eerste Podcast Musical Van Nederland & België Wordt Op 16 Oktober Gereleased

The Queen’s English Theatre Company has been surprising audiences in Amsterdam since 2002, with often a very gay take on productions, such as Cabaret and The Importance of Being Earnest. They now take a new, innovative direction with an immersive staging of a double bill of two plays. For this production, the main stage of the CC Amstel Theater will have its own bar serving drinks before both the shows. The immersive tickets transport you to the streets, bars, clubs and parks of London and Barcelona. You’ll be part of the ‘crowd’ without being in the spotlight. But if you want a more relaxed evening at the show, seated tickets are also available, in the usual auditorium, in rows B,C and D. Staged intimately in the round, the plays share a number of themes. Love, sex and... going out! There are just 100 tickets per show.