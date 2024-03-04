Feature: QETC'S LA CAGE AUX FOLLES To Star Barrie Stevens - Auditions Open!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Queen’s English Theatre Company’s has announced that its 2024 musical will be La Cage aux Folles, starring Barrie Stevens.

Established in 2002, QETC’s recent production of the musical Cabaret received glowing reviews. To be staged at QETC’s regular venue, the fabulous, state-of-the-art CC Amstel theatre, internationally renowned creative, Carolien Canters will direct and choreograph. Casting is in full swing, and the company is particularly looking for strong male-identifying actor/singers to play the lead drag Queen, Albin AKA Zaza! Artistic Director, Mark Winstanley told us, “La Cage is the perfect choice for QETC. It’s not been seen professionally here since 2010 and we are over the moon that Barrie is onboard. Drag is very big right now. We encourage drag queens and musical theatre actors to audition. But all talented performers who wants to co-star with this theatre legend should apply!’

Barrie Stevens is a household name in The Netherlands from his many TV roles and his work as a choreographer. In contrast perhaps to expectations, Barrie will play the right-wing politician Dindon, who wants to close down gay clubs and drag venues. Barrie is without doubt the best-known Englishman living in the Netherlands, a Gay Pride ambassador and a life-long advocate for gay rights. (Other stars to be announced soon!)

What’s it all about?

Hysterical, camp and funny yet, at its heart, a musical that’s a tale of family, love and acceptance. Winner of 6 Tonys on it’s first outing and twice winner of best revival. It is also the hit show that spawned the much-recorded anthem, I Am What I Am and a raft of fabulous Jerry Herman songs. Jean-Michel is the son of Georges and his notorious, drag queen husband, Zaza. Pandemonium and farce ensue when the son invites a right-wing politician (his future father-in-law) to ST Tropez to meet them. The show is in English.

More information on the show and auditions at www.Qetc.nl

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES 21 Nov to 15 Dec 2024 CC Amstel Theater, Amsterdam

With special Guest Star Barrie Stevens

Music and Lyrics Jerry Herman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the play by Jean Poiret

Directed & Choreographed by Carolien Canters

Musical Direction by Lori Evans