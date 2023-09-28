Feature: QETC BRINGS THE POPULAR, SEXY NETFLIX ROMCOM, SMILEY TO THE STAGE!

The Queen’s English Theatre Company has been surprising audiences in Amsterdam since 2002, with often a very gay take on productions, such as Cabaret and The Importance of Being Earnest. They now take a new, innovative direction with an immersive staging of a double bill of two plays. For this production, the main stage of the CC Amstel Theater will have its own bar serving drinks before both the shows. The immersive tickets transport you to the streets, bars, clubs and parks of London and Barcelona. You’ll be part of the ‘crowd’ without being in the spotlight. But if you want a more relaxed evening at the show, seated tickets are also available, in the usual auditorium, in rows B,C and D. Staged intimately in the round, the plays share a number of themes. Love, sex and... going out! There are just 100 tickets per show.

Smiley - by Guillem Clua

Alex is the sexy co-owner of a gay bar in Barcelona. But his good looks and gym-honed body haven’t led yet to the love of his life. Cue Bruno, a non-scene gay architect, who meets Alex after their phone wires get crossed. Though at first glance not a match, the sexual attraction is riveting This gay rom-com looks at city life, dating apps and modern romance. After delighting audiences on NETFLIX, this is the Dutch premiere of the live play.

Endless Second - by Theo Toksvig-Stewart

A young straight couple fall in love on their first day at a London Drama School. In a romantic haze of nights out on the town, walks in Regent’s Park and sexual discovery their affair is on fast-forward; until one particular night of clubbing reveals the unexpected. QETC revives its acclaimed March production of this 5 Star reviewed short play.

‘..another exciting production from QETC.’ Arts Talk Magazine

AMSTERDAM DATES - 24-26th November

Friday 24th Nov at 8pm

Saturday 25th Nov at 3pm

Saturday 25th Nov at 8pm

Sunday 25th Nov at 3pm

Sunday 25th Nov at 7pm

Tickets from €32.50

Director Mark Winstanley (Cabaret, The 39 Steps, The Importance of Being Earnest)

About QETC and the Venue

Over a 20 year history, with drama, comedy and musicals in our programme. QETC has earned an enviable reputation for high production values. A glance at our website and reviews shows why critics and a loyal public rate us as the Netherland’s top producer of original, English-language theatre.

CC Amstel is a state-of-the-art venue, offering top class lighting and sound, perfect views of the huge stage and, overall, an unbeatable consumer experience. Cullinanplein 1, 1074JN, Amsterdam.

Endless Second by special arrangement with Knight Hall Agency, London

Smiley by special arrangement with Marta Fluvia Agency, Barcelona. (translation Marion Peter Holt)

TICKETS & INFO : www.Qetc.nl

Photo credits: QETC