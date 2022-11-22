Feature: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis!

Orange Theatre Company (OTC) is excited to return to the stage this December, from 2 till 11, with an original adaptation of the most beloved Christmas story of all time: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens! OTC celebrates the Christmas Classic with an Orange twist.

A Christmas Carol is a cautionary tale about a grumpy, selfish old man, Ebenezer Scrooge. He hates Christmas and is not generous to anyone, not even to himself. One cold Christmas eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his old business partner Marley, followed by three ghosts: the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet To Come. The ghosts' journey through time teaches Scrooge the error of his ways. When he wakes up on Christmas Day, will he be transformed? A Christmas Carol is a universal story about the importance of community, empathy and our ability to self-reflect and transform. There is a reason why it is called a classic. And, in many respects, A Christmas Carol was, and still is, a revolutionary piece. It is a tirade against selfishness, ignorance and neglect. So many issues that Dickens himself was aware of concerning the social and economic distresses in London's early 1800's, unfortunately still prevail in our society today. Must the gap between the rich and poor continue to widen? What would the ghosts of the Past, Present and Yet To Come reveal in this day and age?

OTC's A Christmas Carol has been adapted by James Johnson, with Hugh Mackay. The production is directed by Jan Wienowiecki, and musically directed by Joanna Lucas.

Performance dates

Friday Dec 2 at 20.00

Saturday Dec 3 at 14.00 and 20.00

Sunday Dec 4 at 14.00

Thursday Dec 8 at 20.00

Friday Dec 9 at 20.00

Saturday Dec 10 at 14.00 and 20.00

Sunday Dec 11 at 14.00

Sunday Dec 11 at 17.00

Location Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis Marius van Bouwdijk Bastiaansestraat 54, 1054 SP Amsterdam. Running Time 1 hour and 10 minutes

Poster design: Jasmin Schiffer

About Orange Theatre Company (OTC)

Amsterdam's English language theatre company produces an annual season of contemporary English language plays to inspire and connect their Dutch and international audience. More than 40 international actors, writers, and directors are part of OTC's ensemble.

Highlights Orange Theatre Company since its launch in 2018

● Launched OTC in January '18 on crowdfunding platform Voordekunst.

● Raised €26K within a month through the support of 140 beneficiaries.

● Got selected as the most promising cultural project of the month by Voordekunst.

● Staged 9 productions so far.

● Received its first professional grant from Amsterdam Fonds voor de Kunst (AFK) for its 2019 production, Dutchman.

● Produced OTC's first (award winning) short film FEVER DREAMS during the lockdown

● Launched OTC Youth Theatre Program

● Launched The Monologue Podcast

● Raised €21K during the lockdown to ensure the continuation of OTC's endeavours