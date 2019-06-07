BWW Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Stadsgehoorzaal Kampen: I'm a Believer!

Shrek is a well-loved character. The loveable green ogre stole the heart of millions film-lovers in 2001. 'The greatest fairy tale never told' was transformed into a musical and had its' Broadway premiere in 2008.

And boy, does this story make a good musical! Stadsgehoorzaal Kampen and Vuur & Vlam Producties with director Mark van Haasteren take on the challenge to produce an (semi) amateur production of Shrek the Musical.

Shrek (Alexander Vlasveld) lives in the silence of his swamp, until a bunch of fairy tale creatures are banished to live there by the evil Lord Farquaad (Marcel Visscher). Shrek and his side-kick Donkey (Michael Hoogveld) accept the deal of Lord Farquaad: if they rescue princess Fiona (Sanne de Velde Harsenhorst) from her tower and slay the dragon (Lisanne Brinksma - who slayed with her stunning vocals) Shrek will get his swamp back...

The cast is oozing with joy portraying the well-known characters, which is lovely to experience. Alexander as Shrek is grumpy yet endearing, his comic timing and vocals are on point. The chemistry between him and Sanne's Fiona is flirty and fun. They both bring such heart to their characters. Michael's Donkey is fierce and snappy. His rendition of Make a Move is smooth, sexy and cool.

Deliciously evil is Marcel as Lord Farquaad. His interactions with the audience are hysterical and over the top. Sheer fun!

The company of Shrek is huge. Next to the lead characters and fairy tale creatures, there's a passionate ensemble and children's ensemble. Also, a talented live-band completes the company.

The costumes by Glenn Hewitt & Julia Kee are smart, fun and help create the magic of Duloc. It's great to see simple yet effective ways to shape the characters.

Beside some trail and error which occured on opening night, there's nothing like seeing a show where the love for the musical theatre industry is that tangible. The passion and love is where it all begins. Well done!

More info: https://www.stadsgehoorzaalkampen.nl/voorstellingen/shrek-de-musical-/





