BWW Review: BARRIE STEVENS - I'M AN ARTIST at Schouwburg De Meerse! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Barrie Stevens. The man behind the catch phrase: "Vooral doorgaan" (just keep going).

His one-man show about his life, love and career is deliciously entertaining.

At age 77, a well-aged silver fox, full of joie de vivre. He's the perfect example of living life to the fullest. And like fine wine, he's only getting better with age.

Together with musical leader and helpful friend on stage Alberto Klein Goldewijk, Barrie tells his life story chronologically. His passion for dance and performing in general is deeply tangible. What a beautiful sight to behold.

Barrie has created his life on stage one step at a time. During the show Barrie undresses, transforms, dresses up again and again. What a smart way to not only do some time traveling, but also to show the ups and downs in life. Sometimes it's warm and cosy, sometimes it's bare and chilly.

Speaking of chilly, shivers down my spine and goosebumps during his tribute to the love of his life Leen. A beautiful ode to their love, however hard it must have been, love never dies.

It's an honor to see Barrie perform, with all his youthful energy, his humor when his technician missed the cue, the darling chemistry between him and his pianist.

An intimate trip down memory lane, or renewed acquaintance with the man behind the catch phrase.

In Barrie's words: "I've lost my mother and father, my fatherland. But I've gained a motherland. Hopefully I can stick around a little longer".

Please Barrie. We hope you do and gift us with your wonderful presence, I can only imagine, both on and off stage.