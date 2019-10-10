BWW Feature: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Koninklijk Theater Carré

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOOK OF MORMON

The Book of Mormon has been a phenomenon for years. Sold out performances on Broadway and the West End. Raving reviews. A total smash.

Koninklijk Theater Carré has had the brilliant thought to finally bring the (original English) show to Amsterdam. Thank heavens. Or Joseph Smith. Or Jesus. Or...

The Book of Mormon tells the story of two Mormon missionaries, who get sent to Uganda, to baptize as many Africans to the church of the Latter Day Saints.

The love for the genre by South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker is tangible. Not only is The Book of Mormon one of the funniest shows I've ever seen, it is in no way a parody of the musical theatre genre. Au contraire, it's a total loveletter to it.

Incredible exciting choreo in diverse style of dance, great singing and acting, original plot twists and all that in a bizarre and hilarious plot. Is it rude? Yes. Is it insulting? Hell yes. Should you go see it? Thriple threat hell freaking yes!

Being in the audience is an experience by itself. Buzzing energy, out-loud laughs, good vibes altogether.

Video: Original Broadway cast perform I Believe during the 65th Tony Awards with Andrew Rannells as Elder Price

Do yourself the biggest favor and go see this show.

Please enjoy some random quotes from the show to ravel in the brilliance, without any spoilers:

"Heavenly father, why do you let bad things happen? More to the point, why do you let bad things happen to me?"

"You and me, but mostly me... are going to change the world forever"

For more info and tickets:

https://carre.nl/voorstelling/the-book-of-mormon

Photo credit: Paul Coltas





