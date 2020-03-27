HAMILTON, CATS and More Announced For 20/21 Broadway In Boise Season

The Morrison Center, in collaboration with Broadway Across America, has announced its exciting Broadway In Boise 20/21 Season.

The season opens with Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS (December 1 - 6, 2020), a lavish new production full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written. The next succeeding show, CATS (January 8 - 10, 2021) is the beloved musical that features new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation, followed by HAMILTON (February 10 - 28, 2021), the story of America then, as told by America now. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Oliver awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Then get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more with the everlasting showstopper - Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (April 30 - May 2, 2021). And concluding the season, direct from Broadway is COME FROM AWAY (July 7 - 11, 2021). This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of a remarkable true story that went from uneasiness to enduring friendships.

"As we work through all the challenges facing us today, it is wonderful to know that after this lengthy intermission, we will be able to return to the Morrison Center to experience all of the joy, excitement and inspiring moments of live theater together," says Morrison Center Executive Director, Laura Kendall. "This really is a season to look forward to. We will kick it off with a feel-good holiday classic. We will celebrate the triumphant debut of Hamilton here in Idaho and our finale will move all of us, as only a Broadway musical can, with a story of how hardship and difficult times can allow us to discover and share our very best selves."

Season ticket renewal packets will be mailed to current Season Ticket Holders. Prices, including all fees, taxes, and parking, start at just $280.00 for all five shows on subscription. Patrons renewing their subscriptions receive first right of refusal until April 24, 2020. Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder can join our waitlist.



Group tickets are available for parties of 10 or more and include a savings off the base ticket price! Some restrictions apply. Group ticket orders will be available after season ticket orders have been processed and on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have questions regarding group tickets please email mccservice@boisestate.edu or call 208-426-1111. For information on all group sales opportunities at the Morrison Center, visit www.MorrisonCenter.com/events/group-sales.

20/21 SEASON DETAILS

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:00 & 6:30 PM

This holiday season discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list! The timeless movie "White Christmas" is adapted for the stage in a lavish new production that the New York Times says to "put on your wish list." Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written! Give everyone the gift they're dreaming of with this merry and bright holiday musical.

CATS

Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1:00 & 6:30 PM

Rediscover CATS - the beloved musical with breathtaking music- including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

HAMILTON

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1:00 & 7:00 PM

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1:00 & 7:00 PM

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1:00 & 7:00 PM

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Friday April 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Saturday May 1, 2021 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM

Sunday May 2, 2021 at 1:00 & 6:30 PM



Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Boise's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of HAIRSPRAY. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

COME FROM AWAY

Wednesday July 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Thursday July 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Friday July 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Saturday July 10, 2021 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM

Sunday July 11, 2021 at 1:00 & 6:30 PM

This show takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.





