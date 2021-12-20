Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces Auditions For NUNSENSE

Auditions will take place Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1 - 3 p.m. and Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Dec. 20, 2021  

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce auditions for Nunsense, the first theatrical performance produced entirely by the Williamson County Performing Arts Center.

Auditions will take place Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1 - 3 p.m. and Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Auditions are available by appointment only. Auditions will be held at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

The first audition will be singing and may also consist of a cold reading from the script and dance. An accompanist will be provided. Auditioners should bring sheet music in the correct key and may sing from the show. Tape recordings or unaccompanied singing will not be permitted. For an audition appointment, please call 615-454-7545 or email wcpactn@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

Individuals of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals begin February 28, 2022. Performances will take place Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:30 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Casting for Nunsense includes roles for 5 principal characters. For a list of roles available, please visit www.wcpactn.com/support/auditions.php.

Actors will be paid a $500 stipend.


