Roxy Regional Theatre To Unveil 40th Anniversary Season On June 15

Clarksville's oldest professional theatre is poised to enter its 40th year of live entertainment on the corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville.

Executive Director Ryan Bowie and the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors are hosting "The Official Unveiling of the 40th Anniversary Season" at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Wednesday, June 15, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm.

The cast of Cry-Baby: The Musical will provide live musical entertainment, featuring hits from the 1950s and 1960s. Tables will be themed around each production, featuring hors d'oeuvres and libations from local vendors, including Chartwells Catering, MB Roland Distillery, Premier Crush and others.

This annual fundraiser is the official announcement for the 40th Anniversary Season, giving patrons the opportunity to help sponsor productions in the upcoming season. Patrons can choose their show and level of support and enjoy benefits ranging from program recognition and complimentary tickets to marquee space.

Tickets are $50 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or in person at the box office between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday. The reservation deadline is Friday, June 3.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.