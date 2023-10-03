LEBOWSKI FEST NASHVILLE Comes To Eastside Bowl, October 29

This year's one night only event will help raise money for "No Kid Hungry" and includes a bowling tournament, costume contests, and more.
POPULAR
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of The Big Lebowski as we welcome the inaugural Lebowski Fest to Nashville here at Eastside Bowl Sunday, October 29, 3:00–10:00 pm
This year's one night only event will help raise money for "No Kid Hungry" and includes a bowling tournament, Lebowski and non–Lebowski costume contests for adults and kids–complete with cash prizes and Nashville Celebrity Judges, and a screening of The Big Lebowski with live musical score performed by "Jackie & The Treehorns" featuring a rotation of special guests.
There will be trivia and door prizes throughout the night as well as a White Russian welcome toast and "Ins and Outs" Burgers available. The night will also include an immersive photo booth-type experience placing attendees in some of the movie's most iconic scenes.
Early bird all $40 all inclusive (Bowling, costume contests and movie) and $10 film only tickets will be available through October 13. Tickets on sale October 6, 11am at Click Here.
Videos
|Girl From the North Country
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/30-2/04)
|Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (10/29-10/29)
|Funny Girl
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/02-1/07)
|The Addams Family
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (10/12-10/29)
|Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
|The Wizard of Oz
BRAVO CREATIVE ARTS (10/28-10/29)PHOTOS
|Mrs. Doubtfire
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/12)
|Wicked
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (10/11-10/29)
|The Winter's Tale
Scenic City Shakespeare (10/06-10/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You