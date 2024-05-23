In The Spotlight: Summit High School's Landon Wilson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fifth in a six-part series: 2024 marks the tenth anniversary of the very first Nashville Musical Theatre Awards, which were presented for the first time in 2014, when 12 Middle Tennessee high school theater programs took part in the fledgling program founded by Mike Fernandez and Lipscomb University’s College of Entertainment and the Arts.

From that beginning, the program has grown into what is now known as The Spotlight Awards, an arts initiative of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, which – since 2017 – celebrates, supports and grows the artistry and diverse community of high school theatre programs in Tennessee while developing confidence, creativity, empathy and collaboration among schools.

This Saturday night, May 25, the latest group of students from schools throughout the region will gather at TPAC’s Andrew Jackson Hall – which is normally the site for the Broadway at TPAC series of touring shows (the most recent offering was Frozen, which closed May 18, and will be followed Hairspray, opening June 11) – for the presentation of the 2024 Spotlight Awards.

The two winners of the Outstanding Lead Performer Spotlight Awards in Nashville will travel later this summer to New York City to take part The Jimmy Awards and to compete for top honors, which recognizes the nation’s leading high school musical theater performers. In addition to The Spotlight Awards, Tennessee will be represented by top theatre students from The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis’ High School Musical Theatre Awards, Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre’s Marquee Awards and The Tivoli Theatres’ Jewel Awards in Chattanooga.

Today we continue our six-part series of interviews with the Spotlight Awards’ nominees for Outstanding Lead Performer, shining our BroadwayWorld Nashville spotlight on the talented young actors who will compete for the opportunity to represent Nashville, Middle Tennessee and TPAC at The Jimmy Awards.

Today our spotlight shines on Landon Wilson, a senior at Spring Hill’s Summit High School, who earned his Spotlight Award nomination for his performance as Ren McCormack in Footloose The Musical. Landon will be a student at Belmont University this fall, with plans to audition for its musical theater program once he’s on-campus.

Consider this your first opportunity make note of Landon prior to his performance this Saturday night at The Spotlight Awards.

What has your SPOTLIGHT AWARDS experience been like so far? Incredible! It’s been so surreal being surround by so much talent.

How did you become interested in theater and live performance? My sister one day convinced me to spontaneously audition for a school play. I made it – and I never stopped auditioning.

Landon Wilson as Ren McCormack in Footloose.

What, where and when was your first role and character? I was Lefou in Beauty and the Beast at Spring Station Middle School. Although COVID prevented the show from ever being performed before an audience.

What is your theatrical goal? To inspire somebody.

If you could play any role, in any show, what would you choose? Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can.

What’s been your most memorable theater experience so far? Definitely the Lead Performer Intensive this year.

Who are your favorite actors? Aaron Tveit, Antonio Cipranio and Renee Rapp.

What show that you’ve never seen would you most like to see live and onstage? Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

What’s next for you theatrically speaking? I plan to audition for Belmont’s musical theater program while I am there and, hopefully, that will unlock new opportunities.

About The Spotlight Awards: The Spotlight Awards are dedicated to supporting the talents, educational endeavors, and friendships of high school theatre students in Tennessee to build a strong and inclusive theatre community.

Every year Tennessee high school theatre programs can apply to participate in the three-part program comprised of achievement recognition, exclusive learning opportunities, and community building. Events and opportunities offered throughout the year are designed to help students and directors hone their skills and advance their understanding of the craft. Schools can participate in the Adjudication Level to have a panel of arts professionals attend each school’s musical and provide feedback on the performance. Schools receive awards that honor achievements in performance, technical and creative categories.

TPAC’s membership in The Broadway League allows the two Spotlight Award Outstanding Lead Performer winners to attend The Jimmy Awards in New York City, a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

