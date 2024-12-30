Eve Ensler's THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eve Ensler's popular series of monologues about women and performed by women will return to the Roxy Regional Theatre for the 22nd year. The Vagina Monologues runs January 10 through January 19 on the theatre's mainstage.

This Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, featuring Chan Murrell and Jennifer Workman alongside Kimberly Wiggins (January 10), Rebecca Diaz (January 11), Angie Morales-Link (January 12), Kate Gauf (January 17), Rashidah Leverett (January 18) and Regina Maloney (January 19).

This year's readings of the monologues, based on interviews Eve Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women, is co-directed by Emily Ruck and Ashley Birnbaum.

Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com

Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Performances run January 10 through January 19 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, January 10, for a $5 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Seating for this production is general admission.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Friday performances during the run.

