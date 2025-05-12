Black Theatre Workshop to Host 2nd Club Zed Playwrights' Festival in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Black Theatre Workshop, Canada's longest-running Black theatre company, is set to host the sophomore edition of its Club Zed Playwrights' Festival, from May 14–17, 2025, in Montreal.

Now in its second year, Club Zed is a dynamic festival dedicated to nurturing the voices of Black Canadian playwrights through a Black perspective. Over the course of four days, participants and audiences will experience readings, new works in progress, panel discussions, and professional development workshops, all designed to foster dialogue, connection, and artistic growth.

“Club Zed blends skills building, with networking and audience engagement. Featuring some of Canada's most renowned Black artists, this festival celebrates and encourages writers and audiences to share new work, listen, and build lasting relationships.” says Dian Marie Bridge, Artistic Director of Black Theatre Workshop & Creator of Club Zed Playwrights' Festival.

Festival highlights include

- An In Conversation With series offering insightful conversations with guests Maguy Métellus, Marcia Johnson, Diane Roberts, Djanet Sears and Donna-Michelle St.Bernard.

- A Professional Development Workshop Working Through Drafts hosted by Playwright Rachel Mutombo.

- A Black Women in Theatre Symposium hosted by d'bi young anitafrika with guests Marcia Johnson, Djanet Sears, Diane Roberts & Donna-Michelle St-Bernard. ​​​​

​​​ HOW TO ATTEND Club Zed

Festival access is available through a Club Zed Pass. 4-Day passholders gain entry to all events.

All evening events including Play Readings are open to the public and tickets can be purchased via the link below.

Free events include an Opening Night Mixer (Wednesday May 14), and the Book Launch of The First Stone featuring readings by Author and Playwright Donna-Michelle St.Bernard (Saturday May 17).

