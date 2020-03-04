BWW Previews: MOB at Centaur Theatre

The English-language premiere of the Quebecois hit MOB, written by French TV and film star, Catherine-Anne Toupin opens March 6, 2020 at Centaur Theatre. La meute, the original French production, first played at Théâtre La Licorne in January 2018, to immediate critical and box office success - so much so that it was remounted that summer and again at La Licorne this past autumn. Ms. Toupin, adored by numerous fans for her roles in the highly successful TV series Boomerang and Unité 9, continues to play the demanding and complex role of Sophie in the French productions. Currently in previews, MOB opens March 6 and runs through March 29 at Centaur Theatre, 453 St Francois Xavier St, Montreal.

Directed by Andrew Shaver, MOB stars Susan Bain, Matthew Kabwe and Adrianne Richards.

Sophie, a highly skilled professional with 20 years' experience in her field, loses her job under questionable circumstances. Hurt, angry and confused, she drives out of town hoping to gain perspective on her new situation, ending up at a quaint B&B run by the matronly Louise and her warm and welcoming nephew, Martin. After a few well-watered evenings, tongues loosen and a disturbing complicity develops between Martin and Sophie. Was her distraught drive to the country and unexpected appearance at the B&B as random as we are led to believe?

This is not the first time Ms. Toupin's work has been translated into English. Her 2008 play, À présent, also a hit with the public and critics alike, was translated into RIGHT NOW by MOB's translator, Chris Campbell, to make a 12-week UK tour to London, Bath and Edinburgh. It was during this time that Ms. Toupin wrote the first draft of MOB.

"I am thrilled to see MOB at Centaur Theatre. Eda [Holmes] has really been a champion for this play from the beginning", said Ms. Toupin. "I hope to see more French directors working with English playwrights and vice versa. I think it is very important to have this dialogue between the two solitudes. We both have rich cultures to share; we are so similar and yet so different."

"I was bowled over by this play when I first saw it; I knew I wanted it for Centaur", said Artistic and Executive Director, Eda Holmes. Not only is it an important Quebecois play that I am proud to share with our English audience but it also features a courageous woman who chooses not to stay silent. The character of Sophie takes on the world in spite of the serious risks that she faces by doing so. Catherine-Anne's own experience as an actor comes through in the rich nuance of light and dark with which she imbues every character. MOB is a thrilling and urgently relevant piece of theatre."

Performances run Tuesday through Saturday at 8PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM and Wednesday, March 11 and March 18 at 1PM.

Thursday, March 5 at 7PM, there will be a special, FREE public event with the MOB design team.

Sunday, March 8 at 12:30 PM. MOB playwright and popular Quebecois actor, producer, playwright and screenwriter, Catherine-Anne Toupin joins Montreal Gazette Editor-in-Chief, Lucinda Chodan, in the main floor gallery. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Bonaparte Restaurant. FREE public event.

Thursday March 19 & Sunday March 22, audience members are invited to stay after the evening and matinée performances respectively for insightful Q&A discussions with the cast. FREE bonus event for ticket holders on these dates.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (514)288-3161 or by visiting www.centaurtheatre.com

CONTENT ADVISORY: Mature subject matter and strong language.

Photo Credit: Andrée Lanthier





