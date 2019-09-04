BWW Previews: BONNIE & CLYDE Remount Opens Friday 9/6 at the MainLine Theatre

The anticipated remount of BONNIE & CLYDE from emerging theatre company, Contact Theatre opens this Friday, September 6. The remount of their sold- out, critically acclaimed debut production runs through September 8, 2019 at the MainLine Theatre.

Camille Cormier Morasse and Joel Bernstein will be back to portray outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. Morasse and Bernstein's chemistry is undeniable and we are rooting for them, though we know their ultimate fate, as I reported in my review from the opening night performance.

The story's other dynamic couple, Blanche and Buck, will also be portrayed by original cast members Julia Kennific and Mike Mastromonaco. "Getting to know Blanche Barrow was one of the most artistically fulfilling character studies; I'm overjoyed I don't have to say goodbye yet to the jodhpurs, to her heart or her sass!" Kennific notes. Her performance was specifically acclaimed in several reviews including Montreal Times reporter Stuart Nulman's who noted her "riveting performance would have made Estelle Parsons (who portrayed Blanche in the classic 1967 Bonnie & Clyde biopic and won an Oscar as a result) proud".

"We were so thrilled to see such positive reception from the Montreal theatre community for our first show", Producer and one of Contact's co-founders Ally Brumer explains. "We wanted to give those who hadn't had the opportunity to see it another chance, and maybe those who have seen it a second one!"

Contact Theatre is a new musical company that tackles provocative shows with intense subject matter. The group was founded by prominent talents in the Montreal theatre scene, Ally Brumer and Debora Friedmann. They are recognised for their teamwork on The Addams Family Musical by the West Island Theatre Association, nominated for Best Musical in the 2018 Montreal English Theatre Awards. Following their success in the West Island, the team brought their talents to the city to create their own theatre community.

To purchase tickets, visit www.mainlinetheatre.ca or call the box office at (514)849-3378.

Photo credit: Joshua Faier





