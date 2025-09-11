 tracker
WYO Will Open 36th Season With Dan Tyminski Band

The performance is on Sept. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m.

By: Sep. 11, 2025
WYO Will Open 36th Season With Dan Tyminski Band Image
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will open its 36th season with a performance by the Grammy-winning Dan Tyminski Band on Sept. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Join the WYO for a night of authentic Americana with the Dan Tyminski Band. Known worldwide for his iconic performance of "Man of Constant Sorrow" and decades with Alison Krauss and Union Station, Tyminski is a powerhouse of bluegrass, country and roots music. 

With a voice that defines a genre and a band of top-tier musicians, this performance promises an evening of rich storytelling, musical mastery and the soul-stirring sound of American tradition.

This performance is presented by the WYO’s Major Season Sponsors: Best Western Sheridan Center, Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith M. Gwillim Memorial Fund, Andy & Jeannie Hall, Mary Kay in Memory of Kim, Forrest E. Mars Jr. Charitable Foundation, Kathy McNickle, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe. F & Roberta H. Napier Foundation, Sheridan Media, The Sheridan Press, Thickman Family Foundation, Mary Tobi, The Welch Foundation and Wolf Creek Charitable with additional support from Walter & Jenny Tribley and Georgia & Frank Boley.



