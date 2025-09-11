WYO Will Open 36th Season With Dan Tyminski Band

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will open its 36th season with a performance by the Grammy-winning Dan Tyminski Band on Sept. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Join the WYO for a night of authentic Americana with the Dan Tyminski Band. Known worldwide for his iconic performance of "Man of Constant Sorrow" and decades with Alison Krauss and Union Station, Tyminski is a powerhouse of bluegrass, country and roots music.

With a voice that defines a genre and a band of top-tier musicians, this performance promises an evening of rich storytelling, musical mastery and the soul-stirring sound of American tradition.

This performance is presented by the WYO’s Major Season Sponsors: Best Western Sheridan Center, Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith M. Gwillim Memorial Fund, Andy & Jeannie Hall, Mary Kay in Memory of Kim, Forrest E. Mars Jr. Charitable Foundation, Kathy McNickle, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe. F & Roberta H. Napier Foundation, Sheridan Media, The Sheridan Press, Thickman Family Foundation, Mary Tobi, The Welch Foundation and Wolf Creek Charitable with additional support from Walter & Jenny Tribley and Georgia & Frank Boley.

Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More