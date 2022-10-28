WYO PLAY Hosts Evening of Storytelling, a TELLABRATION!

WYO PLAY is set to host the National Storytelling Network's national night of storytelling, TELLABRATION!™ for the first time in Sheridan County. On Saturday November 19th at 7pm the Sheridan community will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling! A worldwide event, TELLABRATION!™ promotes and encourages local voices to share their story through the traditional art of storytelling.

Storytellers who will be performing at the WYO Theater November 19 are seasoned storytellers Michelle King, David Romtvedt, David Sage, Val Burgess, Cathy Ringer and Byron Grey with newcomers James Grant and Lindsey Buckley.

"I'm excited to bring this event to the Sheridan community," says organizer and host Michelle King. "Storytelling is an age-old art form, passed on from generation to generation and it's exciting to be able to share this tradition on a larger stage."

The storytelling event November 19 will featuring "Stories, Histories and Mysteries" and free to the public with a $10 suggested donation.

WYO PLAY is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks & Cultural Resources and the Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Family Foundation