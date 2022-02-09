The Missoula Community Theatre Presents Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS

The Missoula Community Theatre will produce one of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved shows, Into the Woods, March 10-20, 2022.

Into the Woods is a musical compilation of Brothers Grimm fairy tales which take the audience on a fantasy ride of complex relationships, the unknown dangers ahead on any journey and the consequences of decisions and wishes. And yet, it's a funny, brilliant story of well-known characters, told and sung through a lens of dark comedy with the Baker and his Wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his Wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. It's a glorious adventure of music and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim and script by James Lapine. Joseph Martinez is directing the show and Dr. David Cody is the music director. Into the Woods is billed as PG-13.

Martinez also directed MCT's production in 2000 and remarked that "Revisiting Into the Woods after 22 years has been exhilarating. You want to make sure you're not retelling the story like the time before, so I always want to challenge myself and see what we could do differently with the same script. I really like this new journey we are taking with the production."

The musical debuted on Broadway in 1987, winning Tony "Best" awards for Score, Book, and Actress. The 2014 Disney film received several nominations for Academy and Golden Globe awards. The Missoula Community Theatre produced the show in 2000 and a concert-style version in 2010 in conjunction with the University of Montana Opera Theater.

Tickets are on sale at www.MCTinc.org, by phone at (406) 728-7529 or at the MCT box office, Noon to 5pm M-F.