TWELFTH NIGHT To Take The Stage At Missoula Children’s Theatre This August

The Missoula Children’s Theatre will launch a new Adult Education program this summer with a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, playing for two performances only on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16. Adapted and directed by Sarah Walker Thornton, the production offers a whimsical, accessible take on one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, reimagined as a folk-infused “trunk show.”

Performed by a cast of ten local actors playing multiple roles, this playful staging uses minimal props, costumes, and theatrical ingenuity to bring the story to life. Audiences will journey through a world of shipwrecks, mistaken identities, disguise, love triangles, and some of Shakespeare’s most absurd and poetic characters.

“Shakespeare in the style of a trunk show really brings the storytelling into focus,” said Thornton, a professional actor/director and co-founder of NYC’s BAMA Theatre Company. “The actors must embrace the language, use their imaginations, and add a dash of theatre magic to build a ship where there never was a ship before… It’s a fun way to take the plays of Shakespeare off their pedestals and turn a potentially intimidating experience into something playful and joyful.”

This new production preserves the heart of Shakespeare’s text—trimmed to a brisk hour and a half—and adds a folk twist to the score, making it ideal for both longtime Bard fans and newcomers alike.

Ticketing Information

Twelfth Night will be performed on Friday, August 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Missoula Children’s Theatre. All seats are reserved. Tickets are available now at www.MCTinc.org or by calling the box office at (406) 728-7529, Monday through Friday, noon to 5:00 p.m.

