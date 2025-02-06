TRAILBLAZING WOMEN OF COUNTRY Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Just 3 Weeks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alberta Bair Theater will celebrate the legendary country musicians Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline with Trailblazing Women of Country on Friday, February 28, at 7:30 PM.

Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. With their chart-topping hits and record-breaking sales, the legends wove threads of contemporary womanhood throughout the tapestry of country music, resulting in unprecedented commercial success and earning each a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Country music artists Rissi Palmer ("Country Girl," “Hold On to Me,” "Still Here") and Kristina Train (“Spilt Milk,” “Dark Black”) will celebrate the legacy of these legends performing their groundbreaking hits “Crazy,” “Walkin' After Midnight,” “These Boots Are Made for Walkin',” “Coal Miner's Daughter,” “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and many more.

Kristina Train states, “This program and lineup are truly what dreams are made of. I am thrilled to be performing these beloved songs alongside Rissi Palmer. Her voice is stunning, and I'm prepared to have the chills each night!” Kristina continues, “When we think of the mainspring of country music, we're immediately referencing a Holy Trinity with Dolly, Loretta, and Patsy. With each concert on this tour, our group of fantastic women and musicians, along with everyone present in the room, will experience a joyful celebration honoring what these legends have given us.”

Rissi Palmer continues, "From a young age, I was deeply influenced by these incredible women, learning the art of performance, songwriting, and singing through their music." Rissi continues, “It's an honor to now bring their songs to life on this tour, and I couldn't be more excited to share this experience with the audience!

The concerts will highlight how Cline, Lynn, and Parton harnessed country music's rich storytelling tradition to offer their uniquely empowered—and unmistakably female—perspective on issues faced by women of their day. Their shared legacy of musical excellence, earthy glamour, and unapologetic authenticity continues to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds in the 21st century.

Musicians joining Palmer and Train are Music Director Megan Coleman (drums, background vocals), Amy Frederick (piano, keyboards, background vocals), Leandria Lott (acoustic guitar, background vocals), Lindsey Miller (electric guitar, background vocals) and Sissy Dinkle (bass, background vocals).

Tickets, $48, $38; $28 Student+ non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday 10 AM-2 PM at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

