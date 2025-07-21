THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION Set To Make Waves At Missoula Children's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Missoula Childrenâ€™s Theatre will present Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition August 8â€“9, 2025, performed by campers from MCTâ€™s Performing Arts Camp (PAC) at Flathead Lake. Directed by Christine Kowalchik, with music direction by Arielle Nachtigal and choreography by Annika Charlson, this G-rated musical brings the beloved underwater world of SpongeBob SquarePants to life on the MCT stage.

The cast features 100 teenage performers from 48 cities across the United States, Canada, and Italy. Following a week of rehearsals, music, swimming, and more rehearsals, the campers will return to Missoula to perform this spirited, family-friendly production featuring songs by Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and others. The musical celebrates friendship, optimism, and the power of teamwork as SpongeBob and friends rally to save their undersea home from disaster.

Performances will take place Friday, August 8 at 7PM and Saturday, August 9 at 5PM and 7PM at the Missoula Childrenâ€™s Theatre. All seating is reserved, and the venue is air-conditioned for comfort.

Available at www.MCTinc.org, by calling (406) 728-7529 (Mondayâ€“Friday, Noonâ€“5PM), or one hour before showtime.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More