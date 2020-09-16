Random Acts of Silliness Presents Free Improv Shows in the Park

The event takes place on September 19 at the Dino Park.

Calling all fans of purple-haired fairies, pizza-loving dragons, and ticklish-aliens: The Gallatin Valley has a new Children's Theater Company called Random Acts of Silliness and they will host two free, safe, socially-distanced improv shows that the whole family can enjoy!

Random Acts of Silliness (RAOS) will bring laughter and joy to the Gallatin Valley for kids young and young-at-heart. On September 19 at the Dino Park, join in for free performances the whole family will love from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Can't make it right at 10:30 a.m? No worries! Performers will split the audience into three groups, so three performances will take place at a time and last approximately 10 minutes each. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required for anyone age 5 or older.

RAOS is a troupe of performers committed to creating magical theater experiences with and for children, filled with rich storytelling, bold characters, and silliness to spare. Rooted in improvisation, most performances are highly interactive, and feature characters and plots inspired by audience members. The unique shows are created entirely on the spot, based on suggestions from the audience. Kids naturally have funny, original ideas, and performers are excited to bring those ideas to life.

Random Acts of Silliness grew out of Verge Theater's improv program, where RAOS founder Danielle Thomsen performs with the Bozeman Improverts and directs the "Silly Moose: Improv Show for Kids." While public spaces were closed this summer the RAOS troupe performed socially-distanced pop-up driveway shows for small groups of children.

