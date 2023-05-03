Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. JoVia Armstrong Wins the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross Award

Armstrong is an award-winning percussionist, educator, sound artist, composer and producer, as well as an assistant professor of music at University of Virginia.

May. 03, 2023  
Dr. JoVia Armstrong Wins the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross Award

Ucross and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice announced that acclaimed musician, composer and producer Dr. JoVia Armstrong of Charlottesville, Virginia, is the 2023 recipient of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross award.

Created in 2022 through the vision of Kate Schutt, Ucross alumna and trustee, who studied jazz guitar at the Berklee College of Music, the joint music fellowship is intended to promote equity in the jazz field by providing a female jazz musician/composer with an artist residency of up to two weeks, which includes uninterrupted time, studio space, living accommodations, meals by a professional chef and the experience of the majestic High Plains on Ucross's historic 20,000-acre ranch in northern Wyoming. The award also includes a $2,000 stipend.

Armstrong, the second-ever recipient of the fellowship, is an award-winning percussionist, educator, sound artist, composer and producer, as well as an assistant professor of music at University of Virginia. Her work fuses various genres, including experimental hip-hop, improvisational jazz and technology, with concepts from Black studies, contemplative science, feminism and environmental studies.

She experienced her Ucross residency in late April.

"My stay at Ucross gave me the time and space to work on compositions for upcoming projects without outside distractions," Armstrong said. "The live/work space allowed me to put my phone on DND, work a few hours and then sit on a comfortable couch to read or even nap after hours of heavy creative thinking. I would repeat the process throughout the day. This way of creating feels better than working under stressful conditions where I'm working against time or I have a lack of space and resources."

"Ucross was honored to welcome Dr. JoVia Armstrong to Wyoming to celebrate her achievements and support her creative process," said Ucross President William Belcher. "We look forward to continuing to partner with the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice to champion women in jazz by providing time and space for the creation of new work."

"It is my honor to award Dr. JoVia Armstrong an artistic residency as part of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice's partnership with Ucross," said Terri Lyne Carrington, founder and artistic director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. "Dr. Armstrong is a tremendous percussionist, artist, producer and educator- someone we can all learn from and view as an example of the power and inspiration that can happen when scholarship and creativity in music merge. I cannot wait to see the results of her residency and all that we will learn from it."

In 2015, Armstrong was named Best Black Female Percussionist of the Year by the Black Women in Jazz Awards. Between recording and touring internationally, she has performed with groups such as Omar, El DeBarge, Les Nubians, Maysa, Eric Roberson, Frank McComb, Rahsaan Patterson, Black Earth Ensemble and Musique Noire. Armstrong serves as the secretary for the world-renowned AACM and is endorsed by Sabian, QSC and GonBops. "The Antidote Suite," an album deriving from her dissertation work featuring her group Eunoia Society, received critical acclaim in Jazziz Magazine, Downbeat, Jazz Times and the New York Times, among others.



Ucross Welcomes Anne Pendergast As Trustee Photo
Ucross Welcomes Anne Pendergast As Trustee
​​​​​​Ucross today announced that Anne Pendergast of Big Horn, Wyoming, has joined the artist residency program's Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Maine, Pendergast earned a BA from Bowdoin College and an MS in geology from Oregon State University, then moved to Wyoming in 1983 to work with an oil and gas exploration company in Casper. She served on the Board of Trustees for The Nature Conservancy Wyoming for 16 years and the National Advisory Council for The Brinton Museum for six years.
CHICAGO Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month Photo
CHICAGO Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month
The 25th anniversary tour of CHICAGO is coming to Alberta Bair Theater on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.
LES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre Project Photo
LES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre Project
Fifty five high school students from all over the Flathead Valley have been working together to present what is widely considered Broadway's most famous and most epic musical, Les Miserables, running April 27-30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. This production is part of the ATP Kids Educational Outreach Program.
WYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in May Photo
WYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in May
WYO PLAY will host a Story Slam with the theme: Surprise! On Thursday, May 4th at 7pm, the Sheridan community is invited to come to the Lotus Café to participate as a storyteller or simply be an audience member for the WYO’s first ever Story Slam. 

More Hot Stories For You


Dr. JoVia Armstrong Wins the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross AwardDr. JoVia Armstrong Wins the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross Award
May 3, 2023

  Ucross and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice announced that acclaimed musician, composer and producer Dr. JoVia Armstrong of Charlottesville, Virginia, is the 2023 recipient of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross award.
Ucross Welcomes Anne Pendergast As TrusteeUcross Welcomes Anne Pendergast As Trustee
April 24, 2023

​​​​​​Ucross today announced that Anne Pendergast of Big Horn, Wyoming, has joined the artist residency program's Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Maine, Pendergast earned a BA from Bowdoin College and an MS in geology from Oregon State University, then moved to Wyoming in 1983 to work with an oil and gas exploration company in Casper. She served on the Board of Trustees for The Nature Conservancy Wyoming for 16 years and the National Advisory Council for The Brinton Museum for six years.
CHICAGO Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next MonthCHICAGO Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month
April 19, 2023

The 25th anniversary tour of CHICAGO is coming to Alberta Bair Theater on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.
LES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre ProjectLES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre Project
April 18, 2023

Fifty five high school students from all over the Flathead Valley have been working together to present what is widely considered Broadway's most famous and most epic musical, Les Miserables, running April 27-30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. This production is part of the ATP Kids Educational Outreach Program.
WYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in MayWYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in May
April 17, 2023

WYO PLAY will host a Story Slam with the theme: Surprise! On Thursday, May 4th at 7pm, the Sheridan community is invited to come to the Lotus Café to participate as a storyteller or simply be an audience member for the WYO’s first ever Story Slam. 
share