Dallas String Quartet Comes To WYO Theater This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dallas String Quartet will perform at the WYO Theater in Sheridan, WY, on September 25, 2025. Known for blending classical technique with modern hits, the group’s “Bach meets Bon Jovi” style has brought them to the stages of the ACM Awards, NBA and NFL events, and performances with Ed SHeeran and Luke Combs.

Blending classical training with modern sensibilities, Dallas String Quartet uses both electric and traditional instruments to deliver an unforgettable, genre-defying concert. From Beethoven to Beyoncé, their high-energy performance reimagines what a string quartet can be, leaving audiences of all ages amazed.

Founded in 2007 by composer and violist Ion Zanca, the Dallas String Quartet has become known for its eclectic fusion of contemporary classical and pop music. The ensemble has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, appeared with artists such as Ed SHeeran, Luke Combs, and Ashley McBryde, played at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and been featured on American Idol with their cover of Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

The group features violist Ion Zanca, violinists Valory Hight and Melissa Priller, bassist Young Heo, guitarist Joel White, and percussionist Efren Guzman. Together, they create a dynamic mix of sound that bridges genres and connects with diverse audiences.

This concert will also debut the WYO’s new Auracast broadcast audio-based assistive listening system. Representatives from Listen Technologies will be present in the lobby from 6–7 p.m. to introduce community members to the system and demonstrate how to connect. Auracast complements the WYO’s existing hearing loop, expanding accessibility and ensuring clearer audio throughout the theater.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and military members, and $25 for students. They are available through the WYO box office, by phone at 307-672-9084, or online at wyotheater.com.

Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More