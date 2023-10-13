Celebrate The 30th Anniversary of YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at The Ellen Theatre

You Can't Take It With You, lights up The Ellen Theatre stage for six performances, opening Friday, October 20th and running through Sunday, October 29th.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

In need of a good laugh? The hilarious masterpiece by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, You Can't Take It With You, lights up The Ellen Theatre stage for six performances, opening Friday, October 20th and running through Sunday, October 29th.

In 1993, a small group of theatre enthusiasts with big dreams came together. Their first production - You Can't Take It With You. Thirty years later, they're back with amazing talent and big laughs! Montana TheatreWorks, producers of The Sound of Music and Fiddler on the Roof, has assembled an all-star cast, featuring John Hosking, Rhonda Smith, Ryan Lawrence Flynn, Frank Simpson, Ryan Cassavaugh, and many more! This Pulitzer Prizer winner, hailed as “Screwball magic!” (The New York Times) and a “Laugh-till-you-cry riot” (The New York Post), is sure to tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.

Plan a trip to The Ellen and enjoy the humorous, heartfelt, and often outlandish world of You Can't Take It With You. The New York Times said it best: “A lot of shows can make you laugh. What's rare is a play that makes you beam from start to finish.”

You Can't Take It With You at The Ellen Theatre
October 20th – 29th
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm & Sundays at 3pm
17 West Main Street, Historic Downtown Bozeman
Tickets – $36
Click Here – (406) 585-5885




