ATP Kids Launches Largest Production Ever with FROZEN JR.

The best selling animated film of all time comes to life on stage with over 180 local students in the upcoming production of Frozen JR presented by ATP Kids, Alpine Theatre Project's theatre education program, at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center October 19th & 20th. Over one hundred eighty local students from 22 elementary and middle schools across the Valley are participating in the productions and are split into two casts for four performances: 2pm & 7pm on Oct. 19th and 2pm & 6pm on Oct. 20th, making it the largest undertaking for the 11 year educational program. Since 2008, almost 2,000 students have participated in the ATP Kids program dedicated to empowering and inspiring students through theatre education.

Disney's Frozen is now the top grossing animated film of all time. It was then adapted for the stage and opened on Broadway with a book by Jennifer Lee and music & lyrics by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

The ATP Kids program is truly inclusive, with no student ever turned away. This year, that resulted in over 180 students from all over the Valley getting involved. ATP's Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison, says the program is able to thrive thanks to its volunteers.

"This is by far the largest turnout we've ever seen for the program," Morrison says. "It's our legion of dedicated volunteers who make this program possible. Their work allows us to focus on creating the best experience possible for these students."

The ATP Kids program is the cornerstone of Alpine Theatre Project's educational programming, which include programs for elementary, middle, and high school students along with professional internships, and a summer Broadway training camp. No student is ever turned away. Nearly 2,000 students have taken part in ATP's educational programs since 2008. This session is being taught by Morrison and professional actors, Luke Walrath and Rebecca Spear with assistance by Jami James.

This session of ATP Kids is sponsored by Kalispell KiDDS, the Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Whitefish Credit Union, Glacier Bank, Measure Law, the Great Fish Community Challenge, & the Vandenburgh Family, with assistance from Freedom Bank, Edward Jones Investments, State Farm Insurance, Weyerhaeuser, and through the annual ATP Kids Raffle.



Tickets for Frozen Jr are $18 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under, and can be ordered by calling 862-SHOW (7469) or visiting atpwhitefish.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You