Wes Drummond Announced as New Executive Director of Duluth Playhouse

"It's a testament to Christine Seitz's dedication that The Playhouse has grown and flourished as it has over the past 20 years," said Patty McNulty, Board President. "To have a Producing Artistic Director with the experience and talent of Phillip Fazio now being joined by WES DRUMMOND, who has an equal amount of experience and passion for our mission, is proof of the exceptional leadership the organization has had under Christine."

Graduating from Penn State University with a Master of Fine Arts in Direction, Drummond recently assisted Tony Award-winning director, Matthew Warchus, on the internationally acclaimed Broadway production of A Christmas Carol which transferred from The Old Vic in London. He also assisted Tony Award-nominated director, Michael Greif, on Second Stage Theater's production of Bess Wohl's award- winning new psychological drama, Make Believe.

Drummond held the Resident Artistic Director position with McLeod Summer Playhouse in Southern Illinois, where he directed and choreographed several productions each season while also establishing MSP's highly successful Theatre for Young Audiences program.

"I'm most excited about the people; the people inside and outside of the Playhouse. An organization of this capacity owes its success to a staff of fearless artists, a supportive Board and an active community who is dedicated to seeing the arts thrive," commented Drummond. "The past year has been a challenge for arts organizations everywhere. Christine and the Duluth Playhouse team have been working non-stop throughout to guide this organization to the other side of the pandemic. I'm thrilled by the passion and possibility that I see around us."

As Executive Director, Drummond will work closely with staff and the Playhouse Board of Directors to ensure the organization can continue to adapt and serve the organization's audiences as well as be responsible for fundraising, financial planning, donor relations, oversee patron services and marketing management, and working tightly with the Producing Artistic Director to fulfill the mission, purpose, and artistic goals of the Playhouse.